BBK Final: Blanchester 63, Felicity 54
BLANCHESTER — With a 63-54 win Friday over Felicity, Blanchester celebrated its winter Homecoming with its third victory of the season. The SBAAC National Division triumph puts BHS at 3-10, 2-5. Felicity drops to 3-9, 2-5. Prior to the game, Dylan Estep was crowned Homecoming king while Emma Falgner...
BBK Final: Batavia 46, Wilmington 30
BATAVIA — Wilmington’s offense went stale and Batavia’s Conner McElfresh went for 22 in an unattractive BHS 46-30 home victory Friday night. The Hurricane’s losing streak extends to eight games and dates back to early December. Their record now stands at 3-9 overall, 2-4 in the SBAAC, with a league game at Clinton-Massie next Friday. Tomorrow they’ll play 10-2 Columbus South High School, of the Columbus City League, at Ohio Dominican University in the second annual “Battle In The 614,” a central Ohio-based showcase.
BBK Final: Bethel-Tate 49, East Clinton 40
WILMINGTON — Austin Brookenthal’s three-point play with just under two minutes to play Friday propelled Bethel-Tate to a 49-40 win over East Clinton. “Same song,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “Played hard, getting after it. Our offense is in a slump right now. We just have to shoot our way out of it.”
Massie boys bounce back to beat Broncos
WILMINGTON — After a one-pin loss to league leader Batavia the day before, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team defeated Western Brown 2694 to 2581 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The Clinton-Massie girls were defeated 1997 to 1819. Lacie Sandlin had a 165 game for Massie. Mollie Miracle had a...
Astro JV holds on to beat Tigers 37-36
WILMINGTON — Aiden Warner made all 10 of his free throws in the fourth quarter and East Clinton held off Bethel-Tate 37-36 Friday night at Fred Summers Court. East Clinton trailed 21-18 going to the final period. Warner cashed in his chances at the line while Dylan Arnold made good on two three-pointers as the Astros rallied for win.
GBK Final: Blanchester 57, Williamsburg 48
BLANCHESTER — What a difference a half makes. Blanchester was outscored by eight in the first half Thursday night by Williamsburg then roared back for a 57-48 win in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. Blanchester is 4-8 overall, 3-4 in the division. Williamsburg goes to 6-8, 4-4. After a...
EC swimmers improving, compete in quad meet at Hi-Co Y
HILLSBORO — The East Clinton High School Astros swim teams competed Wednesday against Hillsboro, Notre Dame and River Valley high schools at the Highland County Family YMCA in Hillsboro. “I am encouraged with how our swimmers are coming along,” EC head coach Rich Garnai said. “Our squad is thin...
Massie girls end drought against Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the first time since at least 2015-16, and in the final event of the night, the Clinton-Massie girls swim team defeated Wilmington. In a tri-meet with Waynesville Thursday night at the Wilmington College pool, Clinton-Massie edged Wilmington by the slimmest of margins, 115 to 114. In...
Cochran named to fall Dean’s List at Cedarville University
Trey Cochran, a Martinsville student majoring in management, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution...
WC recognizes Brooks with President’s Award
WILMINGTON — Art Brooks came to Wilmington nearly 30 years ago as Wilmington College’s first director of multicultural affairs, a position he held for 19 years that recognizes diversity and inclusion as a hallmark of the Quaker-affiliated institution. The college honored Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence.
Vallee Foundation makes new BHS gym floor possible
The Vallee Foundation donated $200,000 to the Blanchester Local School District to help offset the cost of replacing the deteriorating gym floor in the high school building. A plaque to honor the Vallee Foundation will be unveiled Tuesday night prior to the high school varsity boys basketball game with Williamsburg.
Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes
CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
Clinton County A.C.T. to sponsor ‘Bigger Than Roe’ rally
The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will sponsor a public “Bigger Than Roe” rally on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon until 1 p.m., on the Main Street side of the Clinton County Courthouse. The local rally is one of hundreds of nationwide, weekend events organized...
‘The Real Change Wilmington Podcast’ speaks with Lee Sandlin
Dustin Pearce and Emily Spencer, hosts of “The Real Change Wilmington Podcast,” recently sat down with Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries and Our Father’s Kitchen, to get an inside look into inside his ministry and answer some concerns circulating in the community, like: “Are people being shipped in?,” “Is Sugartree Ministries moving locations?,” and more.
Launching the technologies of the future
This week, I visited the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and met with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the Glenn leadership team and Ohio economic development leaders. We all agreed, there is no better place in the country to talk about new and emerging technologies than Ohio. Ohio is always...
Returning blighted properties back to productive use
WILMINGTON — Though mostly known for its demolition work, a part of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation’s (“Land Bank”) mission is the rehabilitation of homes back into productive use. Returning abandoned, blighted properties back to productive use is of the utmost importance for the county and its residents and neighborhoods, according to a news release.
Promoting compassion and empathy
WILMINGTON — A widely-circulated social media post has gained attention locally with hopes of highlighting compassion and understanding. On Jan. 4, Pastor Angel Porter Boll, of Wilmington Church of God, shared a photo of Latasha Ruddle (the church’s children’s pastor) talking with a person in distress on South Nelson Street. Boll’s post indicates the picture was going around originally with posters saying the church was “hiding or enabling vagrants.”
Police contact FBI about Pitzer case
WILMINGTON — Local authorities have reached out to the FBI for input in Casey Pitzer’s case. Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal he sent a letter to the FBI on Tuesday. This letter asks the organization to do an independent review of the Pitzer case after recent discussions with Pitzer’s father, Greg.
