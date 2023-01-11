ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."

Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Perfect Trade Package For The Los Angeles Lakers: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, And Will Barton For Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Both First-Round Picks

Against all odds, the Los Angeles Lakers are still within striking distance of the NBA playoff picture despite starting off their season 2-8. In the wake of Anthony Davis' latest injury, guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, and Austin Reaves have stepped up to carry the load. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

"All of his teammates are out!" - Richard Jefferson makes an argument for why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP over Nikola Jokic

​​Debates about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) are always fun and tend to heat up as the regular season marches toward its conclusion. This season is no different, as contenders for the 2022-23 MVP award have started to make their case. Veteran broadcaster and former NBA star Richard Jefferson makes a strong argument for why Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo should take home the award over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Teams Don't Want To Trade With Lakers Because Of 'Professional Jealousy'

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a confusing season which has made many reconsider their opinions on the roster and LeBron James. After a terrible offseason where the Lakers had a clearly weak team on paper and a disastrous 2-10 start, many thought the Lakers were going to be lottery fodder and fail to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target

The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine Makes Cryptic Comments About A Serious Injury Amid Rocky Relationship With Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have a 19-24 record, and while that is just half a game out of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, it's safe to say that the team won't be achieving much this season. The Bulls still have the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic on the roster, but injuries and poor form have seen them struggle a lot to start the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Grizzlies star Ja Morant names his favorite NBA player

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant experienced a breakout campaign last season. In 2022-23, he has taken things to the next level. The 23-year-old has gone from winning the league’s ‘Most Improved’ crown to being a legitimate MVP candidate. He's averaging 27.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game while lead the Grizzlies to the top of the Western Conference.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team

"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Shaq Gives The Knicks A Deserved Shoutout

It’s been quite a while since the New York Knicks were a force in the Eastern Conference. They were close to that status during the Carmelo Anthony – Amar’e Stoudemire days, yet LeBron James and the Big 3 constantly got in their way. Then, it seemed like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks Considered Favorites to Land O.G. Anunoby if Raptors Make a Deal, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors have yet to show any indication they're moving toward massive changes at the trade deadline but oddsmakers seem to think big moves are at least possible. Toronto's most likely trade chip ahead of the trade deadline is O.G. Anunoby, according to oddsmakers at Bodog. He sits at -185 to remain with Toronto, conveying about a 35% probability he is traded at some point in the next month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets Have Signed a New Guard

Smith played five games for the Miami Heat this season, where he averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes a game. Additionally, he averaged 18 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in the G League. Dru Smith is 6 foot 3, only 25 years old, and went undrafted in the 2021 draft.
BOSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy