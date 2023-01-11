Read full article on original website
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker
The Perfect Trade Package For The Los Angeles Lakers: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, And Will Barton For Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Both First-Round Picks
Against all odds, the Los Angeles Lakers are still within striking distance of the NBA playoff picture despite starting off their season 2-8. In the wake of Anthony Davis' latest injury, guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, and Austin Reaves have stepped up to carry the load. But...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Says LeBron James Didn't Throw His Lakers Teammates Under The Bus With His Latest Comments
LeBron James' stint with the Los Angeles Lakers has been full of ups and downs. He helped the franchise win an NBA Championship alongside Anthony Davis in 2020, but since then, the Lakers have been consistently spiraling downwards. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers couldn't even qualify for the postseason.
Yardbarker
"All of his teammates are out!" - Richard Jefferson makes an argument for why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP over Nikola Jokic
Debates about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) are always fun and tend to heat up as the regular season marches toward its conclusion. This season is no different, as contenders for the 2022-23 MVP award have started to make their case. Veteran broadcaster and former NBA star Richard Jefferson makes a strong argument for why Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo should take home the award over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
As presently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers are not built to win a championship. At this point, 40+ games into the season, it's a fact that everybody but the Lakers' front office seems to know. So, where do they go from here? If this is truly a lost season, what...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents
The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
Yardbarker
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Anthony Davis Because Of His Constant Injuries
When Anthony Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, many expected him to take over the team from LeBron James. After all, Davis is still in the prime of his career. But apart from his first season with the Lakers, Davis has certainly somewhat failed to live up to those expectations.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant And Markieff Morris' Handshake Goes Viral: "What A Bad Influence For Kids..."
Not everyone on social media was happy about Brooklyn Nets' stars Kevin Durant and Markieff Morris' handshake. The duo had a rather peculiar style, but to most, it felt like the duo was implying that they would smoke Marijuana. This didn't sit down too well with some of the parents whose children would tune in to watch games regularly.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player in the history of the NBA. Evidently, during his career, he had some great rivalries, and overcoming them is one of the reasons why he is considered the GOAT. When we talk about Jordan's rivalries, there's no way to leave out his rivalry with Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
NBA Teams Don't Want To Trade With Lakers Because Of 'Professional Jealousy'
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a confusing season which has made many reconsider their opinions on the roster and LeBron James. After a terrible offseason where the Lakers had a clearly weak team on paper and a disastrous 2-10 start, many thought the Lakers were going to be lottery fodder and fail to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
The Smart Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Clippers: Fred VanVleet And Gary Trent Jr. Make Them A Championship Team
This deal sends Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Yardbarker
Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target
The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine Makes Cryptic Comments About A Serious Injury Amid Rocky Relationship With Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have a 19-24 record, and while that is just half a game out of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, it's safe to say that the team won't be achieving much this season. The Bulls still have the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic on the roster, but injuries and poor form have seen them struggle a lot to start the season.
Yardbarker
Grizzlies star Ja Morant names his favorite NBA player
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant experienced a breakout campaign last season. In 2022-23, he has taken things to the next level. The 23-year-old has gone from winning the league’s ‘Most Improved’ crown to being a legitimate MVP candidate. He's averaging 27.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game while lead the Grizzlies to the top of the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
Yardbarker
Shaq Gives The Knicks A Deserved Shoutout
It’s been quite a while since the New York Knicks were a force in the Eastern Conference. They were close to that status during the Carmelo Anthony – Amar’e Stoudemire days, yet LeBron James and the Big 3 constantly got in their way. Then, it seemed like...
Yardbarker
Knicks Considered Favorites to Land O.G. Anunoby if Raptors Make a Deal, Vegas Says
The Toronto Raptors have yet to show any indication they're moving toward massive changes at the trade deadline but oddsmakers seem to think big moves are at least possible. Toronto's most likely trade chip ahead of the trade deadline is O.G. Anunoby, according to oddsmakers at Bodog. He sits at -185 to remain with Toronto, conveying about a 35% probability he is traded at some point in the next month.
Yardbarker
The Brooklyn Nets Have Signed a New Guard
Smith played five games for the Miami Heat this season, where he averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes a game. Additionally, he averaged 18 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in the G League. Dru Smith is 6 foot 3, only 25 years old, and went undrafted in the 2021 draft.
Yardbarker
When LeBron James Almost Fought Austin Rivers After Hitting The King’s Head With The Ball
LeBron James was on a special run in the 2019-20 season, even before the COVID shutdown happened. James was battling for MVP with Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Lakers looked far and away the best team in the West with the exception of the rival Los Angeles Clippers. In their second-round...
