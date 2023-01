KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Javaughn Hannah scored 24 points as Western Michigan beat Bowling Green 108-92 on Saturday. Hannah added six rebounds for the Broncos (6-11, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Lamar Norman Jr. added 22 points while going 9 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Seth Hubbard finished 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 15 points.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO