Victoria Association for Citizens with Disabilities goes bowling

The Victoria Association for Citizens with Disabilities hosts many events for those living with a disability. Once a week for the next several weeks, the group will be bowling. This is a non-profit group which is a great social opportunity for the members. While competitive, the real purpose is to bond with one another. Many said this one of their favorite events to attend, and Norma Vasquez, who is president of VACD says seeing smiling faces makes it all worth while

