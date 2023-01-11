ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

Dodgers Bring Back A Familiar Face

Late on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers brought back an old friend when they acquired veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins. In exchange, the Dodgers sent infielder Jacob Amaya back to Miami. Rojas, 33, made his MLB debut with the Dodgers back in 2014, appearing in 85 games...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Zaidi explains why Giants didn't reunite with Belt

When knee surgery ended Brandon Belt's 12th season with the Giants, there was doubt about whether he would be returning to San Francisco, but also about whether he would be playing at all in 2023. By the time those injury concerns were settled, the Giants felt they already were too far down a different path.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize $7M, 1-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million. one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. Pollock can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 350, 400, 450...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bruce Bochy, Nolan Ryan Connection

Last month after making an appearance at a local children’s hospital, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy took another tour of Globe Life Field. At one point, he came across an area devoted to Rangers legend Nolan Ryan. As part of the display is a list of every player that Ryan struck out in his 27-season Major League career. Bochy found his name. Ryan struck him out twice.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Yardbarker

2023 Angels Spring Training: Report Dates For Pitchers, Full-Squad Workout

The 2023 regular season is approaching as Spring Training report days for all teams around Major League Baseball were announced. Manager Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels will begin camp in just a little more than a month as pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday, February 16 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Zaidi clarifies Correa-Giants details as saga finds resolution

The wildest story in free agency history lasted 30 days. It started with the Giants seemingly landing, at last, their superstar free agent and ended on Wednesday when Carlos Correa was re-introduced in Minnesota. For Correa, it included three separate agreements worth a total of $865 million, along with three intense physicals, two of which raised red flags.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

