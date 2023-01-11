Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Dodgers Bring Back A Familiar Face
Late on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers brought back an old friend when they acquired veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins. In exchange, the Dodgers sent infielder Jacob Amaya back to Miami. Rojas, 33, made his MLB debut with the Dodgers back in 2014, appearing in 85 games...
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants didn't reunite with Belt
When knee surgery ended Brandon Belt's 12th season with the Giants, there was doubt about whether he would be returning to San Francisco, but also about whether he would be playing at all in 2023. By the time those injury concerns were settled, the Giants felt they already were too far down a different path.
FOX Sports
AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize $7M, 1-year contract
SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million. one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. Pollock can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 350, 400, 450...
Yardbarker
Bruce Bochy, Nolan Ryan Connection
Last month after making an appearance at a local children’s hospital, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy took another tour of Globe Life Field. At one point, he came across an area devoted to Rangers legend Nolan Ryan. As part of the display is a list of every player that Ryan struck out in his 27-season Major League career. Bochy found his name. Ryan struck him out twice.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Linked To Trio Of Former All-Stars To Fill In For Trevor Story
Who will be turning double plays up the middle for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. Boston has two holes to fill after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency to the San Diego Padres and second baseman Trevor Story to injury after undergoing elbow surgery on his throwing arm.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/14/23: Matt Brash, Andrew McCutchen, and Chris Paddack
Hello and happy Saturday! Yesterday was the deadline for teams to file arbitration hearings, which means we got a lot of settlements league-wide. Let’s dig into that and more. In Mariners news... The Mariners avoided arbitration with Ty France, Tom Murphy, and Paul Sewald, agreeing to one-year deals with...
Yardbarker
2023 Angels Spring Training: Report Dates For Pitchers, Full-Squad Workout
The 2023 regular season is approaching as Spring Training report days for all teams around Major League Baseball were announced. Manager Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels will begin camp in just a little more than a month as pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday, February 16 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Farhan Zaidi: Giants unlikely to add catcher via major league pact
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters Thursday afternoon. Among the topics discussed was the team’s catching situation, which doesn’t seem to be a top priority for the front office. The Giants designated backup Austin Wynns for assignment last week, leaving them with just Joey...
NBC Sports
Zaidi clarifies Correa-Giants details as saga finds resolution
The wildest story in free agency history lasted 30 days. It started with the Giants seemingly landing, at last, their superstar free agent and ended on Wednesday when Carlos Correa was re-introduced in Minnesota. For Correa, it included three separate agreements worth a total of $865 million, along with three intense physicals, two of which raised red flags.
