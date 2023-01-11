Air Force Offensive Lineman Hunter Brown Dies at 21

Brown experienced a medical emergency while leaving his dorm Monday morning.

Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown died Monday morning after experiencing a “medical emergency” while leaving his dorm room, the school announced Tuesday . He was 21.

A native of Lake Charles, La., Brown enrolled at Air Force in 2021, and was a member of teams that posted back-to-back 10-win seasons.

In adherence with protocol for any on-base or military member death, members of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the incident. No further details of Brown’s death were provided.

In a statement, head coach Troy Calhoun lauded Brown for his work ethic and selflessness, sending condolences to his family.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” Calhoun’s statement read. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

