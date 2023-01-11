ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter

Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan

I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
Growing Onions

Onions are a fun crop to grow, requiring some soil preparation, but very little maintenance. They tolerate most soils and transplanting extremely well. Onions have a history possibly exceeding 5,000 years, so they’ve been around awhile, and it’s hard to imagine many foods without them. I have no idea how many varieties there are but suffice it to say there’s a heap of them! What’s more, new varieties seemed to be in continual development.
Slow Gardening: How to Put the “Gardening” Back in Gardening

Have you heard of Slow Gardening? Lately, gardening is not typically something that people take their time with. I have watched some popular garden vloggers and influencers and they want it all done now, buying the latest hybrid plants, using bags of fertilizers, quick-starting additives etc. It feels like we are being pushed to get things done fast and see results right away.
What Is Winter Sowing?

It’s finally December, which for many means hosting parties for family and friends, removing snow from driveways and serving platters stacked high with sweets. While all of these can be wonderful aspects of the season, avid gardeners may find themselves counting down the minutes till spring, eager to return to their beloved beds.
Garden Help Desk: Should I start pruning my trees?

That depends on what kind of trees and shrubs you have. Mid to Late January is the time to prune shade trees if you need to. Shade trees don’t need to be pruned annually like fruit trees and we often do more harm than good with unneeded pruning. Good reasons to prune a shade tree include removing limbs that are diseased or dead, those that pose a danger- blocking visibility or if they are likely to fall on a home, car, etc. Do not remove more than 20% of canopy wood from shade trees if pruning is needed.
A gardening expert shares the three jobs to do in your backyard now to get ahead this year, including what to plant

As the very depths of winter for many of us, January may not seem like a busy month for gardening. Cold, bleak, and wet, you won't find much growing outside, and the weather certainly won't be inviting you outdoors either. And yet, a gardener's work is never done. If you want a beautiful backyard come spring, now is the time to get started on a few simple gardening jobs. After all, you reap what you sow.
Gardening with kids: 3 family garden projects, activities you can do in winter

Q: Do you have suggestions for how to get my grandchildren interested in gardening? I’m blessed with three; the oldest is seven and the youngest is three. They all live in the city so they don’t have a lot of room to garden. Over the holidays I’m going for a long visit and would like to take supplies for some projects that will allow me to share my love of gardening with them.
The Garden Decoder: What Is ‘Mini-Forest Gardening’?

A mini, micro, or small-footprint forest is a resilient alternative to the convention of lawn and trees. Don’t let the word “forest” put you off; the modest scale of this approach to re-balancing your backdoor ecology is eminently achievable. Also known as the Miyawaki Method, a mini forest can work within a more conventional garden or park when it is planted into an area of at least 12 by 12 feet, or ideally a bit bigger, the size of a former tennis court or a section of parkland. The point is to implement an ecosystem that is cooling, self-sustaining, and nourishing to the soil—as well as the animals below and above ground (including us).
Noah's Ark Zoo Farm animals enjoy recycled Christmas trees

Elephants, rhinos, meerkats and lions are enjoying "their own late Christmas" with recycled trees at a zoo. Noah's Ark Zoo Farm has teamed up with North Somerset Council to chip trees for its animals. "The whole point of this is to give our Christmas trees a second life," said Larry...
How To Make Gardening Easier for Newbies

It’s common sense that what you plant depends on your location since not all seeds are created equal. Consider the features of your outside space. Orchards, boulevards lined with shrubs, trees, and herbaceous plants, backyards with lawns and foundation plantings, and even indoor or outdoor container gardens are all examples of the wide scope of gardening.
Types Of Birds In Georgia To Watch

Georgia is home to several different types of natural environments, including the lush Piedmont and hardwood forests, as well as coastal shores and the undulating slopes of the North Georgia mountains. Georgia is home to more than 300 distinct bird species, which glide above it all! The state is ideal...
