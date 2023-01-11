Read full article on original website
5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter
Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan
I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
WFAA
Tips on raising chickens in your backyard
Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring. What you need to start raising backyard chickens.
Growing Onions
Onions are a fun crop to grow, requiring some soil preparation, but very little maintenance. They tolerate most soils and transplanting extremely well. Onions have a history possibly exceeding 5,000 years, so they’ve been around awhile, and it’s hard to imagine many foods without them. I have no idea how many varieties there are but suffice it to say there’s a heap of them! What’s more, new varieties seemed to be in continual development.
Why some Michigan trees keep their leaves through the winter
You know you’ve seen them this time of year: Those lone trees still clinging to their fall-hued leaves, shamelessly sticking out from their naked neighbors in a winter-white forest or in the middle of a snow-blanketed field. If you listen closely on breezy days you can hear them, too,...
flowerpatchfarmhouse.com
Slow Gardening: How to Put the “Gardening” Back in Gardening
Have you heard of Slow Gardening? Lately, gardening is not typically something that people take their time with. I have watched some popular garden vloggers and influencers and they want it all done now, buying the latest hybrid plants, using bags of fertilizers, quick-starting additives etc. It feels like we are being pushed to get things done fast and see results right away.
What Is Winter Sowing?
It’s finally December, which for many means hosting parties for family and friends, removing snow from driveways and serving platters stacked high with sweets. While all of these can be wonderful aspects of the season, avid gardeners may find themselves counting down the minutes till spring, eager to return to their beloved beds.
Garden Help Desk: Should I start pruning my trees?
That depends on what kind of trees and shrubs you have. Mid to Late January is the time to prune shade trees if you need to. Shade trees don’t need to be pruned annually like fruit trees and we often do more harm than good with unneeded pruning. Good reasons to prune a shade tree include removing limbs that are diseased or dead, those that pose a danger- blocking visibility or if they are likely to fall on a home, car, etc. Do not remove more than 20% of canopy wood from shade trees if pruning is needed.
livingetc.com
A gardening expert shares the three jobs to do in your backyard now to get ahead this year, including what to plant
As the very depths of winter for many of us, January may not seem like a busy month for gardening. Cold, bleak, and wet, you won't find much growing outside, and the weather certainly won't be inviting you outdoors either. And yet, a gardener's work is never done. If you want a beautiful backyard come spring, now is the time to get started on a few simple gardening jobs. After all, you reap what you sow.
Gardening with kids: 3 family garden projects, activities you can do in winter
Q: Do you have suggestions for how to get my grandchildren interested in gardening? I’m blessed with three; the oldest is seven and the youngest is three. They all live in the city so they don’t have a lot of room to garden. Over the holidays I’m going for a long visit and would like to take supplies for some projects that will allow me to share my love of gardening with them.
Abandoned Chameleon Almost Thrown Out in Shelter's Trash Finds Forever Home
The female reptile, left in a plastic bag in an animal shelter's lobby and named Pascal by the staff, has new owners, thanks to a Facebook post.
Gardenista
The Garden Decoder: What Is ‘Mini-Forest Gardening’?
A mini, micro, or small-footprint forest is a resilient alternative to the convention of lawn and trees. Don’t let the word “forest” put you off; the modest scale of this approach to re-balancing your backdoor ecology is eminently achievable. Also known as the Miyawaki Method, a mini forest can work within a more conventional garden or park when it is planted into an area of at least 12 by 12 feet, or ideally a bit bigger, the size of a former tennis court or a section of parkland. The point is to implement an ecosystem that is cooling, self-sustaining, and nourishing to the soil—as well as the animals below and above ground (including us).
Why Vertical Allotments Are The Perfect Gardening Solution For Those With Small Backyards
A vertical allotment offers benefits beyond just a few fresh veggies. It can also improve your sense of wellbeing as you sit back to enjoy your hard work.
BBC
Noah's Ark Zoo Farm animals enjoy recycled Christmas trees
Elephants, rhinos, meerkats and lions are enjoying "their own late Christmas" with recycled trees at a zoo. Noah's Ark Zoo Farm has teamed up with North Somerset Council to chip trees for its animals. "The whole point of this is to give our Christmas trees a second life," said Larry...
thebiochronicle.com
How To Make Gardening Easier for Newbies
It’s common sense that what you plant depends on your location since not all seeds are created equal. Consider the features of your outside space. Orchards, boulevards lined with shrubs, trees, and herbaceous plants, backyards with lawns and foundation plantings, and even indoor or outdoor container gardens are all examples of the wide scope of gardening.
Gardener Makes the Coolest Spiral Raised Bed Garden
A lot of work that will surely pay off when things bloom!
Here are some tips for effectively pruning the shrubs in your landscaping
Pruning the shrubs in your landscape is important. We prune for several reasons, including to control size, to shape the plant, and to prevent disease. We prune for several reasons, including to control size, to shape the plant, and to prevent disease. It gets quite confusing sometimes when to prune...
a-z-animals.com
Types Of Birds In Georgia To Watch
Georgia is home to several different types of natural environments, including the lush Piedmont and hardwood forests, as well as coastal shores and the undulating slopes of the North Georgia mountains. Georgia is home to more than 300 distinct bird species, which glide above it all! The state is ideal...
Birdwatch: the whistling of wigeons is a winter highlight
Half a million of these striking birds arrive in Britain in autumn to take advantage of the mild climate
