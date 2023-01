Ja Morant has had a few highlight blocks in his career. He added another to his collection when he chased down Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin in the third quarter on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mathurin caught a transition pass and appeared to be one-on-one with Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams ahead of the pack. That was until Morant, who standing at the opposing 3-point line when the pass to Mathurin was made, ran down...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 47 MINUTES AGO