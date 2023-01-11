Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Paterson drops school mask mandate
NEW JERSEY - Beginning next week, the Paterson School District will no longer require students to wear masks indoors. The district introduced the mask mandate just over a week ago in response to the so-called "tripledemic" of rising cases of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza. Eileen Shafer, the Superintendent of the...
fox5ny.com
Family searching across NYC for missing deaf, autistic woman
NEW YORK - The family of Samantha Denise Primus is continuing their search for the deaf, non-verbal, and autistic 47-year-old woman from Queens who went missing just before Christmas. Sophia Primus, Denise's sister said that she wandered away from a relative's home in Elmont, Nassau County on December 23. Her...
fox5ny.com
Striking New York City nurses reach deal with hospitals
Two hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses. The deal that will see nurses return to work was announced early Thursday by the New York State Nurses Association.
fox5ny.com
Deaf café hopes to survive rent fight
NEWARK, N.J. - Sandy Rivers has had one hell of a time. "I don’t know what else to do... I really need help," Rivers says through tears. FOX 5 News first told her story back in 2021 as she was struggling to keep her business afloat after COVID-19. Her business was too new at the time, so she didn't qualify for small business loans.
fox5ny.com
Subway conductor smacked in face with bottle: NYPD
NEW YORK - A female New York City subway conductor was hit in the face with a plastic bottle on the Upper West Side. The assault took place at the 81st Street "B" train station during the morning rush. Police responded, and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
fox5ny.com
New York City moving trends
More people are moving to Manhattan, especially to certain downtown neighborhoods. Here's a closer look at the latest moving trends.
fox5ny.com
Suspects sought in broad daylight shootout in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department are looking for two suspects they say engaged in a shootout in the High Bridge section of the Bronx. It happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of W. 169 St. and Shakespeare Avenue. According to police, the first...
fox5ny.com
Man with bags on feet uses homophobic slur, punches woman in the Bronx: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a man wanted in connection to a homophobic attack in the Bronx on Friday. According to police, a 25-year-old woman was inside a building on Hugh Grant Circle in Unionport around 11:30 a.m. when the suspect approached her, used an anti-gay slur and punched her in the mouth, knocking her to the ground.
fox5ny.com
Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents
NEW YORK - Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks. "Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says. According to NYC DOT, the...
fox5ny.com
Armed men rob customers at Brooklyn internet café
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn. It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at 816 59 St. According to police, four men entered the location and demanded cellphones and...
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - Happening Friday night, the Piano Man continues his record-breaking residency at the world’s most famous arena. It marks Billy Joel’s 86th monthly and 132nd lifetime show at Madison Square Garden. Saturday through Monday, celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at...
fox5ny.com
Latest coronavirus variant more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated
NEW YORK - New York City health officials warn that the latest Omicron subvariant that is making up the majority of COVID-19 cases may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated than previous variants. They say people who have already had COVID-19 might also be more likely...
fox5ny.com
Huntington offering drivers over $120 an hour to plow snow
NEW YORK - We may not have seen much snow just yet this winter, but the season is far from over and if you have a plow and want to make some extra cash, the town of Huntington would like you to give them a call. Huntington’s Highway Department is...
fox5ny.com
Arrest made after bouncer fatally punched outside Chelsea bar
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the death of a 61-year-old bouncer who died after being punched outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve. Earl Gumbs, 34, of Manhattan, faces manslaughter and assault charges. Investigators believe Gumbs is the suspect...
fox5ny.com
Illegally parked trucks in Brooklyn
It is an ongoing problem that has frustrated people for years. Big trucks parked for extended periods of time on people's streets.
fox5ny.com
Four $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in New York
NEW YORK - Four Mega Millions tickets in New York matched five of the white balls drawn Friday night, winning the prize of $1 million. The lucky combination of numbers drawn were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. There were more than 7 million winning tickets...
fox5ny.com
NYPD arrests man accused of being serial rapist, looks for more victims
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a man accused of three separate sex attacks in Queens and is looking to see if there are additional victims. Two of the victims are girls. 28-year-old Andres Portilla faces rape, kidnapping, assault, and other charges. Police released photos of Portilla and a...
fox5ny.com
Family plans city-wide search to find missing deaf, autistic woman
The family of missing Queens woman Samantha Denise Primus have announced a city-wide search to find her on January 15. Primus, who is deaf, non-verbal and autistic, went missing on December 23.
fox5ny.com
NYC baseball training center looks to train future stars
NEW YORK - When one thinks of baseball in the Bronx, the Yankees of course come to mind… but NY Sluggers is focused on developing the stars of the future. "NY sluggers is about opportunity," says Eladio Rodriguez, who is the founder and president of NY Sluggers as well as a coach. "I get a lot of kids from the street--and it’s about the opportunity to play baseball, I only want them doing good in school and the rest--we will help the kid to have a different life."
