Whether 2023 means a new fitness routine, just getting back to your old one after a short holiday pause, or going all in on healthy habits for your New Year’s resolutions, a recent study from the National Institutes of Health highlighted something that we should all be working on right now: hydration.According to the study published in the journal eBioMedicine, the impact of daily hydration can have a much more profound impact on your health that just clear skin and healthy blood pressure. Researchers found that adults who did not drink enough water over 30 years were more likely to...

10 DAYS AGO