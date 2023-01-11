ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person jumps to safety as fire burns Antioch townhome

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) arrived on scene at the 8200 block of Lenox Creekside Drive to find a burning townhome. One person was inside of the townhome when it caught fire. NFD says that they jumped from the home to safety but hurt their ankle in the process.
NYE bash brings record-breaking economic boost to Nashville, city says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Music City's popular New Year's Eve celebration broke records for the local economy last month, with an estimated $38 million spent by visitors. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp reports an increase of 27% from the previous year. The city says they also saw a record number of hotel rooms booked (32,996)—a 13% increase from the 2021 celebration.
Security officer killed in Williamson County crash Tuesday morning

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who died in an early morning car crash on Tuesday was a security officer at a Midstate facility services company. The driver of a SUV hit the driver of a minivan who was later identified at 61-year-old Kevin Cunningham, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) preliminary report. Cunningham died from injuries sustained during the accident.
Man accused of carjacking in Nashville still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers are looking for the suspected perpetrator who carjacked a woman at the intersection of Hillsboro Pike and Woodmont Boulevard in Nashville Oct. 22. The man involved was spotted at a convenience store the day after he carjacked the woman, leaving the scene in the...
Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
VIDEO: Spring Hill police investigating alleged road rage incident

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An alleged road road incident is under investigation in Spring Hill. It happened Wednesday just after midnight on Main Street. Police say they're looking for the driver of a black Toyota Tacoma who pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and pointed a handgun. No gunfire was exchanged.
Broadway business owner launches ad against Nashville Mayor Cooper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A prominent business owner is going after Nashville Mayor John Cooper, launching an attack advertisement months ahead of this year’s election. Two political analysts tell FOX 17 News it is early to start seeing any type of political ad campaign. The election is not until Aug. 3, 2023.
Nationwide flight halt trickles down for afternoon, evening BNA flights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville travelers continue to see fallout from Wednesday morning’s move to ground all flights nationwide. FlightAware says more than 9,000 flights saw delays after an issue with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) 'Notice to Air Mission System.'. This halt comes just weeks after the...
Man arrested for Nashville double murder in 2016 arrested again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police followed and stopped behind a vehicle in West Nashville that they say emitted an odor of marijuana, leading to the arrest of a convicted felon. On January 10, a driver reportedly bailed out of a car in a driveway on Georgia Court 15 feet from Metro Nashville police officers. Found in the car were a couple bags of marijuana, 15 individually packaged one gram bags of cocaine, various pills and four cell phones, according to police.
Man threatens Dollar General employee with stolen knife in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man in Lebanon was arrested after threatening a Dollar General employee with a knife he stole from the store, say police. 31-year-old Joshua Yates also stole a cell phone from the Dollar General, according to officers. Following the theft, an employee advanced towards Yates. The thief proceeded to threaten the victim with a knife.
Tennessee man accused of firing at police, kidnapping woman at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Cocke County man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after taking police on a chase while holding a woman hostage. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), 35-year-old Gary Ball was allegedly waving a handgun around on East Broadway in Newport when citizens called police.
TBI finds missing woman out of Dickson, Silver Alert cancelled

DICKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Jan. 13 - TBI reports that 67-year-old Sandra Hughes has been found and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a Middle Tennessee woman in a wheelchair. Agents said Sandra Hughes is 67 years old. She reportedly...
Rep. Johnson: Tennessee DCS is a 'dangerous situation,' absurd caseloads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) is collapsing, say some state Democratic lawmakers. In a press conference Thursday, the lawmakers spoke on the DCS crisis and urged that something be done far in advance of the upcoming budget in July 2023. "We've been talking...
