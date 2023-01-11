Read full article on original website
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens of suspects arrested in Georgia in federal drug, gun crackdown
BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work to combat an uptick in violent crime, particularly involving guns. The Biden administration has tried to showcase federal, state and local efforts to get guns and repeat shooters off the streets.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Deadly tornado-warned storms impact South
At least six people were killed during violent storms that moved across the Southeast, including Georgia. In Butts County, a 5-year-old died after a tree fell on the vehicle they were in. The National Weather Service confirmed numerous tornadoes ripped through areas of Alabama and Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
FBI: Louisiana man on Most Wanted List may be hiding in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The FBI is searching for a man on their most wanted list that may be hiding in the metro Atlanta area. Officials say 50-year-old laboratory owner Khalid Ahmed Satary was indicted by the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Louisiana in 2019 for various charges.
fox5atlanta.com
Photos: Severe storm damage in Georgia
A powerful front moved through Georgia on Thursday afternoon spinning up possible tornadoes, strong winds, and torrential rains. The severe storms cut a path across the southern portion of metro Atlanta, leaving behind damage and prompting a state of emergency. FOX 5 crews and viewers captured the damage after the...
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama
Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
fox5atlanta.com
Friday midday forecast
Northeast Georgia could see some measurable snowfall as temperatures drop overnight. It will stay cool but be less windy on Saturday.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor including state employee raises, property tax relief payments, tax refunds in budget proposal
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp previewed items in his upcoming budget recommendation, including plans for pay raises for some state employees, tax rebates and property tax relief payments. During his inaugural remarks, Kemp said the $2,000 raises include state employees, law enforcement, teachers, pre-K teachers and certified kindergarten-12 grade personnel.
fox5atlanta.com
Seeing another surplus, Kemp still ready to spend in budget
ATLANTA - Pay raises and tax refunds mean Georgia’s era of big spending is not over. Gov. Brian Kemp, in budgets released Friday, proposed increasing spending in the current budget year by $2.4 billion, largely to pay for two billion-dollar tax givebacks, and then to maintain spending in next year’s budget, funding $2,000 pay increases for all state and university employees and public school teachers.
fox5atlanta.com
CAIR rejects Hamline University ‘Islamophobia’ claims, terminations without justification
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a Hamline University professor faced backlash from showing a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad during a classroom lesson, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization is saying it does not believe the professor acted with "islamophobic intent" – arguing that academic positions should not be condemned with bigots without justification.
