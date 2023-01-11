Read full article on original website
Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Instructors from Florida’s colleges and universities took to the stand Friday as part of the first week in a federal challenge to a law that they say limits their ability to lecture freely in classrooms. Robin Goodman is an English professor at Florida State University and is a plaintiff in the case. She said that […] The post Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Personnel note: John Dailey names Dionte Gavin Director of Communications
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has appointed Dionte Gavin as his Director of Communications. Gavin, who started the job Monday, most recently served as Senior Operations Director for Visit Tallahassee — the official destination marketing agency for Tallahassee and Leon County. In that role, he served as assistant to the Executive Director overseeing budget, finance, procurement, operations, administration and several other aspects of the organization.
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
Personal loans Tallahassee, FL: Get Charge & Poor credit Money
GNV workshop acclimates commissioners to role
Gainesville’s commissioners, charter officers and top staff met at Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park on Friday for a retreat ahead of what will likely be a busy year. The agenda included running through the commission rules, agenda process, strategic plan and policy process with the goal of acclimating and refreshing the commissioners on their role—several for the first time.
Free food distribution to take place on Jan. 26 in Tallahassee
Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Tallahassee.
Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
Food truck owner starts scholarship for students at his alma mater
Tasty Love food truck owner Gabriel Lovett started a scholarship to help students of his alma mater, Florida A&M University.
LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
Gov. DeSantis takes stand against Big Pharma at event in The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis took a stand against Big Pharma at an event Thursday morning in The Villages. DeSantis appeared in a news conference at Eisenhower Recreation Center with Villager Steve Waterhouse, whose wife Gina has been fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for the past several years. She was fortunate to receive...
Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December
The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine
The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
New report shows Tallahassee rental market remains competitive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new report from RentCafe shows 62 percent of tenants renewed their leases in 2022, suggesting strong competition in the rental market. “Landlords are less likely to raise the rent as much on a current tenant compared to a new tenant,” said Keller Williams Realtor Kayla Meadows.
Overnight cold weather sheltering to be provided Jan.13 through Jan.15
Overnight cold weather sheltering will be provided in Tallahassee Friday, Jan.13 through Sunday, Jan. 15 for those in need.
The City of Tallahassee announces road closures for MLK Day events
The City of Tallahassee has announced the road closures that will be in effect for Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.
Columbia County pulls all parks and recs plans from Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County plans to pull all its parks and rec programs from the Richardson center by April 6th. County and Lake City leaders have been unable to agree on who should own the center, which has been operated by the county but is located in the city.
Ghislaine Maxwell teaching etiquette class in Florida prison: report
The daughter of a British noble spent years parading around parties in New York and London's social scenes before her arrest in 2020. Without a party to attend these days, the 61-year-old has found a way to put her social-climbing experience to good use.
