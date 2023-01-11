ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bohemian.com

Single Sonic Seven: Local musician releases global project

Just like its name sounds, Single Sonic Seven is indeed a kind of superhero group of musicians from around the world. In fact, the project is a collaboration between artists on all seven continents, not least of all a glockenspiel virtuoso who also happens to work at the South Pole Station in Antarctica.
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy