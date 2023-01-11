Read full article on original website
Related
Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼
IMPERIAL, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Over in the Imperial Valley, residents are flocking to convenience stores to get in on the Mega Millions action. Family vacations, a brand new home, and early retirement are just some of the few things valley residents hoping for in tonight’s lottery drawing… which now stands as the 2nd largest in The post Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼ appeared first on KYMA.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud
EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
City of Yuma asking for residents’ input on illegal fireworks use
The City of Yuma is asking residents to fill out a short survey about the use of illegal fireworks in the communities. The post City of Yuma asking for residents’ input on illegal fireworks use appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Comite Civico Awarded $4M Grant
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Comite Civico del Valle has been awarded a $4 million grant to expand its community outreach efforts related to the county’s budding lithium-extraction industry. The grant comes from the Palo Alto-based nonprofit, Waverley Street Foundation, which helps combat climate change by funding grassroots initiatives, organizing,...
calexicochronicle.com
DA Marquez Eager to Seek Justice
HOLTVILLE – Under a bright blue sky, surrounded by friends, colleagues and family, George Marquez was sworn in as the District Attorney of Imperial County just outside Holtville on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. An El Centro native and the youngest in a family of nine siblings, Marquez’s election to...
holtvilletribune.com
ECRMC Department Closures Prompt Call to Action
EL CENTRO – The closing of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s pediatric and obstetric departments has mobilized a wide swath of the Valley community, including a wide range of physicians and local leaders, who have vowed to ramp up pressure on hospital officials in an effort to prevent any further reduction in services.
Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions has reached more than $1 billion just in time for tonight's big drawing! What some locals are saying what they'd do with the money if they won the jackpot. The post Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot appeared first on KYMA.
Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest
Human trafficking in Arizona starts as early as 13 years old, according to the McCain Institute Arizona Combatting Human Trafficking team that advocates for long-lasting solutions to ending human trafficking. The post Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
ECRMC Commemorates Closing of Maternity Ward
EL CENTRO – After 67 years of providing maternity and obstetric services, El Centro Regional Medical Center has officially closed its maternity ward with the discharge of its last infant. On the last day that the ward’s doors were open, the hospital hosted a small celebration the evening of...
IV healthcare workers protest against consolidation
Valley healthcare workers say upset over El Centro Regional Medical Center’s decision to close the pediatric and obstetric’s departments. The post IV healthcare workers protest against consolidation appeared first on KYMA.
beyondbordersnews.com
Imperial County Declares State of Emergency Due to Migrant Situation
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors joined the city of Calexico in declaring a state of emergency due to the influx of migrants arriving in the area something that most elected officials and activists say will get worse over time. The board had its first meeting of the year to...
calexicochronicle.com
ICOE Receives $15M Grant
IMPERIAL COUNTY – A $15 million federal grant has been awarded to the Imperial County Office of Education to enhance mental health services at local elementary and middle schools. The School-Based Mental Health (SBMH) Services grant will allow for the hiring of 18 state-credentialed school counselors to serve in...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 3-10
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Imperial police departments from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. TUESDAY, Jan. 3. 2:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Imperial police for reportedly possessing a loaded firearm near...
Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run
The Yuma man accused of defrauding several people of $750,000 of cash and cryptocurrency through a fraudulent bitcoin startup may be on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The post Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run appeared first on KYMA.
CBP Port of San Luis arrested driver and seized drug money
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of San Luis officers arrested a driver before the latter entered Mexico. The post CBP Port of San Luis arrested driver and seized drug money appeared first on KYMA.
A series of storms arrives for the holiday weekend
An unsettled weather pattern will take over our region this weekend bringing in a series of storms coming from the Pacific. The post A series of storms arrives for the holiday weekend appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly less rain forecasted, but a wet weekend still in store
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An unsettled weather pattern will take hold of the region during the first half of next week as a series of storm systems roll in from the Pacific. Heightened chances for precipitation, occasionally breezy conditions, and much cooler temperatures will all be on tap for the area. While cooler than normal temperatures should persist during the latter half of the week, much drier weather will spread into region.
Man indicted for smuggling 173 pounds of meth across border
A 19-year-old man of San Luis, Ariz. was indicted for possession with intent to distribute and import methamphetamine on January 3. The post Man indicted for smuggling 173 pounds of meth across border appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Former IV Ministries Pastor Sentenced
SAN DIEGO – The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries was sentenced to six months in federal custody and six months of home confinement in connection to his previously pleading guilty to one count of benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in federal court in San Diego on Friday,...
Comments / 0