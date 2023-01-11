Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Man arrested for Nashville double murder in 2016 arrested again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police followed and stopped behind a vehicle in West Nashville that they say emitted an odor of marijuana, leading to the arrest of a convicted felon. On January 10, a driver reportedly bailed out of a car in a driveway on Georgia Court 15 feet from Metro Nashville police officers. Found in the car were a couple bags of marijuana, 15 individually packaged one gram bags of cocaine, various pills and four cell phones, according to police.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
fox17.com
Tennessee man accused of firing at police, kidnapping woman at gunpoint
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Cocke County man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after taking police on a chase while holding a woman hostage. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), 35-year-old Gary Ball was allegedly waving a handgun around on East Broadway in Newport when citizens called police.
Man charged with threatening guard with knife in Nashville
A man allegedly pulled a knife on a security guard just north of downtown on Monday.
Student in jail a second time after making threats against school, Nashville police say
A High Road Academy alternative charter school student was arrested Friday morning after police said he made a second round of threats against the school.
wgnsradio.com
Man Convicted for Stealing a Truck from a Victim who was with his 10-Year-Old Daughter in Rutherford County Files an Appeal
(Rutherford County, TN) A man convicted on charges of robbery, felony reckless endangerment, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, and felony vandalism by a Rutherford County Jury has filed an appeal. Roosevelt Pitts, III, who was sentenced to spend 18-years in prison, argued that among other things, the State engaged in prosecutorial misconduct during closing arguments.
fox17.com
Apparent road rage leads to deadly shooting on Bell Road in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One man is dead in an apparent road rage incident that led to a shooting this morning in the South Nashville area. A roadway altercation occurred between occupants of a Camaro and an Altima at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Bell Road, according to Metro Nashville police. Their preliminary investigation shows the incident escalated after the Camaro cut off the Altima, with the Altima continuing to follow, before the driver of the Camaro slammed on his brakes, causing the Altima to crash into it.
fox17.com
Police: Nashville student threatens to blow up school to 'calm himself down'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student is charged with threatening to destroy a school after an October incident where he admitted that making the threat "calmed him down," according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 17 News. Officers say that after refusing to give up his cell phone...
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
fox17.com
Clarksville officers arrest man on assault warrant after negotiations, police perimeter
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville officers have arrested a man for aggravated assault after police reported they were negotiating with the suspect under a police perimeter. Marshall Reed, 37, was taken into custody around 2:30 on Thursday without any issues, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. Reed has an aggravated...
fox17.com
Man threatens Dollar General employee with stolen knife in Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man in Lebanon was arrested after threatening a Dollar General employee with a knife he stole from the store, say police. 31-year-old Joshua Yates also stole a cell phone from the Dollar General, according to officers. Following the theft, an employee advanced towards Yates. The thief proceeded to threaten the victim with a knife.
Man arrested following armed robbery at Lebanon store
Police took a man into custody Friday after he allegedly stole a knife from a Lebanon Dollar General and pointed it at a store employee.
Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.
Stabbing suspect taken into custody following Clarksville barricade situation
A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.
fox17.com
Man accused of carjacking in Nashville still at large
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers are looking for the suspected perpetrator who carjacked a woman at the intersection of Hillsboro Pike and Woodmont Boulevard in Nashville Oct. 22. The man involved was spotted at a convenience store the day after he carjacked the woman, leaving the scene in the...
MNPD investigate Madison shooting and robbery
Metro Police are searching for a gunman who shot a woman Saturday night in Madison. It happened near Gibson Drive.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Police arrest Christmas week stabbing suspect after surrounding home off Dover Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
WSMV
Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
smithcountyinsider.com
Search warrant execution of residence leads to arrest for methamphetamine and other drugs
On November 30th, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields along with Deputy Chris Lynn, Sergeant Matthew White, and Sergeant Ridge Long executed a search warrant at the residence of Mrs. Robin Woodard. Sgt. Fields knocked on the door announcing “Smith County Sheriff’s Office search warrant.” After 3 times of the announcement Fields opened the door to see Mrs. Woodard standing in the doorway.
WSMV
Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street. Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive...
