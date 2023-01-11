NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One man is dead in an apparent road rage incident that led to a shooting this morning in the South Nashville area. A roadway altercation occurred between occupants of a Camaro and an Altima at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Bell Road, according to Metro Nashville police. Their preliminary investigation shows the incident escalated after the Camaro cut off the Altima, with the Altima continuing to follow, before the driver of the Camaro slammed on his brakes, causing the Altima to crash into it.

