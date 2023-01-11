ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Man arrested for Nashville double murder in 2016 arrested again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police followed and stopped behind a vehicle in West Nashville that they say emitted an odor of marijuana, leading to the arrest of a convicted felon. On January 10, a driver reportedly bailed out of a car in a driveway on Georgia Court 15 feet from Metro Nashville police officers. Found in the car were a couple bags of marijuana, 15 individually packaged one gram bags of cocaine, various pills and four cell phones, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee man accused of firing at police, kidnapping woman at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Cocke County man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after taking police on a chase while holding a woman hostage. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), 35-year-old Gary Ball was allegedly waving a handgun around on East Broadway in Newport when citizens called police.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Man Convicted for Stealing a Truck from a Victim who was with his 10-Year-Old Daughter in Rutherford County Files an Appeal

(Rutherford County, TN) A man convicted on charges of robbery, felony reckless endangerment, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, and felony vandalism by a Rutherford County Jury has filed an appeal. Roosevelt Pitts, III, who was sentenced to spend 18-years in prison, argued that among other things, the State engaged in prosecutorial misconduct during closing arguments.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Apparent road rage leads to deadly shooting on Bell Road in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One man is dead in an apparent road rage incident that led to a shooting this morning in the South Nashville area. A roadway altercation occurred between occupants of a Camaro and an Altima at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Bell Road, according to Metro Nashville police. Their preliminary investigation shows the incident escalated after the Camaro cut off the Altima, with the Altima continuing to follow, before the driver of the Camaro slammed on his brakes, causing the Altima to crash into it.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man threatens Dollar General employee with stolen knife in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man in Lebanon was arrested after threatening a Dollar General employee with a knife he stole from the store, say police. 31-year-old Joshua Yates also stole a cell phone from the Dollar General, according to officers. Following the theft, an employee advanced towards Yates. The thief proceeded to threaten the victim with a knife.
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Man accused of carjacking in Nashville still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers are looking for the suspected perpetrator who carjacked a woman at the intersection of Hillsboro Pike and Woodmont Boulevard in Nashville Oct. 22. The man involved was spotted at a convenience store the day after he carjacked the woman, leaving the scene in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Police arrest Christmas week stabbing suspect after surrounding home off Dover Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Search warrant execution of residence leads to arrest for methamphetamine and other drugs

On November 30th, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields along with Deputy Chris Lynn, Sergeant Matthew White, and Sergeant Ridge Long executed a search warrant at the residence of Mrs. Robin Woodard. Sgt. Fields knocked on the door announcing “Smith County Sheriff’s Office search warrant.” After 3 times of the announcement Fields opened the door to see Mrs. Woodard standing in the doorway.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street. Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

