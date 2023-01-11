Read full article on original website
Mercado Labs Adds PO Solution to Import Order Management System
Mercado Labs has added a purchase order (PO) solution to its import order management system. The new Mercado DNA is digital, networked and automated and provides a single platform to all the teams involved in the placement, management and fulfillment of an order, Mercado Labs said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release.
Data and Integration Push Evolving CFO Role Beyond ‘Bean Counters’
Holistic business planning and digital tools are increasingly evolving the responsibilities of finance teams. This, as macroeconomic-driven headwinds create friction points and prompt organizations to turn to more centralized and streamlined strategies for their working capital and spending needs. PYMNTS recently sat down with Kevin Held, CFO at cloud-based treasury...
African eLogistics Platforms Improve Fragmented Supply Chains for B2B Firms
Africa’s e-Logistics platforms are expanding across the continent looking to streamline cross-border supply chains. In a region of 17 landlocked countries embedded in long and often complex supply chains, the continent faces a number of unique logistical challenges. Companies like Ghanaian startup Jetstream, which announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) that...
T-Mobile in Talks to Acquire Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Mobile
T-Mobile has reportedly been in talks to acquire Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile is 25% owned and often promoted by actor Ryan Reynolds and offers budget plans on the network of T-Mobile, which is the second-largest mobile service provider in the United States, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 12). No decision has...
Half of All Subscription Providers Are Struggling to Attract Customers
Amid inflation, about half of subscription businesses expect a difficult year ahead for customer acquisition. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that 48% of them expect to face challenges related to attracting new customers in the next 12 months.
Tech Is Turning $1T of Outstanding Bills Into Actionable Assets
Software isn’t just changing the world. It’s also giving CFOs better access to working capital. In most cases, that means access to their own money in the form of outstanding or unpaid receivables. This is as modern tech solutions for finance and accounting teams are helping organizations put...
SMBs Want Simplicity in Online Platforms for 2023
As SMBs start the new year, they’re looking for simplified payments technologies to grow. This is analyzed in the report Tapping The Payments Opportunity In SMB Retail, a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration, which looks at how SMBs are focusing on cash flow management and cost control, with six in 10 investing in new tools, including 23% that are adopting marketing tools and 20% deploying payment transaction systems.
Stride Bank and Chime Continue Banking Services Agreements
Stride Bank has extended its private-label banking services partnership with Chime Financial. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-member bank said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release that this partnership reaffirms its standing as a key banking partner and enables the FinTech company to offer fully regulated products. “Consumers should...
Cake Ventures Launches $17M Fund Focused on Demographic Change
Cake Ventures has announced a $17 million seed and pre-seed fund focused on demographic change. The venture capital firm aims to invest in founders building companies and products catering to Americans over the age of 65, women, and Asian, Black and Latino people, Cake Ventures Founding Partner Monique Woodard wrote in a Thursday (Jan. 12) blog post.
Biometric Authentication Can Help Merchants Reduce Fraud, but It’s Not Foolproof
Facial biometrics, bolstered by other advanced ID technology, may help merchants fight fraud with fewer recognition errors. As fraud continues to rise in 2023, merchants spend billions combatting scams, hacks and in-store schemes every year. And things are expected to get worse. In a conversation with PYMNTS, Trish Cox, head of operations at Galileo Financial Technologies, predicted businesses will lose over $38 billion in fraud by 2027. This represents a 20% increase over 2022’s already astronomical numbers.
Latin America’s Bitso Offers Circle-Issued Euro Coin Stablecoin as Payments Option
Bitso is now offering the Circle-issued, euro-denominated Euro Coin (EUROC) to its customers and clients as a payments option. The Latin American crypto-powered financial services company has made the global FinTech company’s euro-backed stablecoin available to its 6 million users, becoming the first company in the region to offer it, Circle said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release.
Mastercard: How Banking as a Service Will Scale in 2023 and Beyond
“Banking as a service, and embedded finance, taken together — they just represent where the world is going.”. As Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Global Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, told PYMNTS' Karen Webster, BaaS is slated to become big business — at scale — in a short timeframe.
Showroom B2B Raises $1.35M to Grow Apparel Supply Chain Platform
Supply chain platform Showroom B2B has reportedly raised $1.35 million in a seed round. Showroom B2B, which is focused on the fashion and apparel industry, combines both physical and digital features, The Economic Times reported Wednesday (Jan. 11). These features include physical “experience stores” in which retailers can touch and...
Growing Scrutiny, Layoffs Mark Next Leg of Post-FTX Crypto Contagion
It’s been a choppy start to the new year for the crypto industry. This, as millions of customers are out of their entrusted money and thousands are out of a job as a waves of alleged fraud, market contractions, regulatory scrutiny and company downsizing continue rolling in. The one...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Omnichannel BNPL to Boost Revenues and Customer Loyalty
Omnichannel shopping was on full display this holiday season, with buy now, pay later (BNPL) playing a starring role against a backdrop of economic turbulence. Where these trends meet offers a significant market opportunity for retailers, but merchants need to beware of potential hiccups in the shopping process and be ready to counter them. This month, PYMNTS explores how merchants can offer a positive omnichannel BNPL experience.
Butter Raises $22M to Help Subscription Merchants Combat Accidental Churn
FinTech Butter Payments has raised $22 million in Series A funding to fight accidental churn. Accidental churn — in which payments are falsely declined in an effort to stem fraud — is the leading cause of subscription churn. It accounts for $500 billion in lost revenue each year, Butter Founder and CEO Vijay Menon said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) blog post announcing the fundraise.
Digitization Speeds Approvals, Closes Gaps in EU Trade Finance Sector
Digital technologies are driving innovation in trade finance, enabling faster decision-making and more streamlined processes. In the past, trade finance was bogged down by lengthy risk assessment and underwriting processes, and accessing credit could take days or weeks, especially if it was a business’s first time doing so. But as the digital toolkit deployed by banks and their partners has grown, the lending process is increasingly accelerated and many trade finance loans can now be approved and paid on the same day.
UK’s 6 Largest Banks Complete Open Banking Roadmap
The UK’s competition authority has announced the near completion of the country’s open banking roadmap. In a statement released on Thursday (Jan. 12), the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that the six largest banks in the U.K. have successfully delivered the requirements of open banking as laid out by the CMA’s roadmap in 2017.
Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce
Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
Community Banks Give Small Businesses Big Business Tools to Run Their Business
Inflation is a major challenge for small to midsized businesses (SMBs) in the United States, where 40% are concerned about rising interest rates and 7 in 10 are addressing it by raising prices. These conditions have SMBs on the hunt for working capital to execute growth plans and stay competitive.
