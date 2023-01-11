COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials. On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man, identified as Joseph Rodriguez, was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.

