FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect. Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
Man found shot to death in South Fulton field, police ask public for answers
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton authorities confirmed that a man was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds. On Dec. 3rd, officers received reports of a person who was shot at a location on Rock Hill Road in South Fulton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase
In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
Man's face cut by debris after being shot at, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to Centennial Olympic Park Drive where they found a man injured. The man told police he was shot at. The man wasn't hit, but his vehicle was struck by...
Police make quick arrest in deadly DeKalb shooting
A man is in jail after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood left another man dead shortly after midnight Thursday,...
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect, vehicle wanted for car break-ins at SW Atlanta Planet Fitness
ATLANTA - Police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for targeting visitors to a southwest Atlanta Planet Fitness. Officers say on Dec. 7, 2022 at least two people broke into multiple cars at the Planet Fitness gym, which is located on the 800 block of Oak Street. Authorities released surveillance...
Atlanta police add suspect in November shooting to ‘APD’s Most Wanted’ list
ATLANTA — Atlanta police announced Wednesday that the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred in late November is now on the department’s most wanted list. Police said on Nov. 28 at 12:20 a.m., officers received reports of someone who had been shot on Moore Street. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
Man arrested after posting magic mushrooms, gun to social media, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials. On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man, identified as Joseph Rodriguez, was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
WSB Radio
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. According to the reports, the boy’s mother, De’Erica Charles, asked case workers for help with her son....
Police use ‘Find my iPhone’ app to arrest 2 alleged armed robbers in Clayton
Clayton County police used the “Find my iPhone” app to locate and arrest two armed robbery suspects accused of stealing a cellphone from a man in Jonesboro, authorities said Wednesday.
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
Surveillance photos released of suspects in killing of 18-year-old at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance photos have been released by DeKalb County Police of suspects in the killing of an 18-year-old at a Decatur gas station on Tuesday. Specifically, this happened at the Shell on Snapfinger Woods Drive. "Initial information is the victim had just walked out of the...
