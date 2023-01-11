ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
LILBURN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase

In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested after posting magic mushrooms, gun to social media, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials. On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man, identified as Joseph Rodriguez, was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy