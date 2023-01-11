Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
KXLY
Prince Harry targeted dad’s car with fighter jet before ‘sparing him’
Prince Harry targeted his father’s car with a fighter jet before “sparing him” in a practice attack drill. The Duke of Sussex said in his ‘Spare’ memoir the craft was sent after then-Prince Charles’ vehicle in Norfolk while Harry, 38, was training for combat in a hotel room near King’s Lynn.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
KXLY
50 Cent: Depression is a luxury
50 Cent thinks depression is a “luxury”. The ‘Candy Shop’ rapper – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – believes the mental illness is a condition many people “can’t afford” to take steps to deal with because their “resonsibilities” give them no choice but to carry on as normal.
