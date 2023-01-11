Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Hawks reassign Reichel to AHL with Kane's return imminent
With Patrick Kane expected to return on Saturday from his lower-body injury, the Blackhawks have reassigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday afternoon. Reichel looked like a different player during his three-game stint with the Blackhawks, especially in the...
How Blackhawks have won 3 in a row without Patrick Kane
For the first time since the second week of the season, the Blackhawks have won more than two games in a row. They're on a nice little run right now. The confusing part: Patrick Kane hasn't played in any of the last three games because of a lower-body injury. Go figure, right?
Hawks GM Davidson explains decision to reassign Reichel
The Blackhawks sent Lukas Reichel back to Rockford on Friday, and let's just say a portion of the fanbase wasn't crazy about the move. He had an impressive three-game stint in the NHL and looked like a different player. Before Saturday's game against Seattle, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson explained the...
To honor Friday the 13th, here are the best Chicago athletes to don #13
Chicago Bears – Many Bears fans will remember wide receiver Johnny Knox, who caught 133 passes for 2,214 yards and 12 touchdowns before a spinal cord injury ended his career prematurely at the age of 25. The Monsters of the Midway have actually had two players reach the Pro...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
Peyton Hillis on 'road to recovery’ after saving drowning children
Peyton Hillis’ health condition is improving. The former NFL running back is off the ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend Angela Cole wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Doctors were concerned about Hillis’ kidneys on Tuesday, Memphis’ WREG.com reported, but this latest...
Here's what Kevin Warren says about joining Bears
Kevin Warren is the new CEO/President of the Bears. He becomes the fifth president in franchise history, succeeding Ted Phillips after he announced his retirement from a 23-year run as president, and a 39-year stint with the organization. Here's what Warren had to say in the Bears' announcement about his...
AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal
Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that also included Tampa Bay. He struggled at the plate with Houston and finished the season batting .239 with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .710 OPS overall for the Orioles and Astros.
abc27 News
Hershey Bears retire Chris Borque’s jersey number
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears honored one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White on Saturday night as they retired Chris Borque’s jersey number. The Bears raised Borque’s #17 jersey into the rafters of the Giant Center, only the 8th Hershey player to ever have their number retired. Borque […]
Drummond takes to Twitter to fault himself for fouls
On Wednesday, the Bulls fell to an injury-riddled Washington Wizards team on the road, handing them a 19-23 record. Certainly, allowing offensive rebounds and fouling were two of the prominent issues, with a larger emphasis on the latter. The Wizards went to the free throw line 21 times, knocking down 17 of their opportunities. The Bulls took nine shots at the line.
Report: Cubs, Hoerner avoid arbitration on $2.525M deal
The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a deal with infielder Nico Hoerner, avoiding arbitration with a pact worth $2,525,000, per Jon Heyman. Hoerner, who is likely to shift from shortstop to second base following the offseason signing of Dansby Swanson, is coming off the best season of his young career.
Ball set to hit 1-year absence, making 'slow progress'
Saturday marks one year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game. That the Golden State Warriors---the last opponent Ball faced---are in town on Sunday is the definition of cruel coincidence. And cruel is about the only word for Ball’s lingering left knee rehabilitation, which has followed two surgeries and...
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
What’s the record for most interceptions thrown in an NFL playoff game?
Trevor Lawrence is flirting with history in his playoff debut...just not the kind of history a quarterback wants to make. Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars' wild card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a playoff game, per ESPN.
Bulls' skid hits 3 games as inconsistency continues
At the Chicago Bulls’ Friday morning shootaround, Zach LaVine mentioned how the Oklahoma City Thunder “don’t stop” and always keep coming at teams. Eight hours later and just 3 seconds after the opening tipoff, Lu Dort stood at the free-throw line, having corralled a loose ball and attacked Ayo Dosunmu at the rim for a foul.
Ex-Jaguar Maurice Jones-Drew astoundingly predicted the Chargers would blow their lead at halftime
Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew didn’t let his old team’s disastrous first half keep him from calling his shot. Jones-Drew, now an analyst for NFL Network, went on-air at halftime after the Jags went down 27-7 to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he looked at the team who held the massive lead and made a pretty confident prediction.
These stats will blow your mind
I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind-blowing statistics. ...
