Vancouver, WA

Chicago 3, Colorado 2

Chicago111—3 First Period_1, Chicago, Lafferty 5 (Blackwell), 3:24. 2, Colorado, Rodrigues 10 (MacKinnon), 11:40. Second Period_3, Chicago, Athanasiou 9 (Mrazek, Phillips), 1:44. 4, Colorado, Makar 11 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 11:47. Third Period_5, Chicago, Raddysh 11 (Toews, T.Johnson), 6:36. Shots on Goal_Colorado 11-9-13_33. Chicago 7-14-9_30. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 5; Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers recall Pickard from Bakersfield

ANAHEIM, CA - The Oilers announced Tuesday they have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis. Pickard has been limited to 10 games with the Condors this season due to injury, but has recorded a 5-3-1 record with a 2.89 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.
COLORADO STATE
Cleveland 119, Portland 113

CLEVELAND (119) E.Mobley 6-12 5-6 17, Okoro 4-4 2-3 11, Allen 11-17 2-2 24, Garland 5-12 8-10 20, Mitchell 11-23 2-4 26, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Stevens 1-3 4-4 6, Love 0-4 0-0 0, LeVert 2-7 0-0 4, Rubio 3-5 1-2 9. Totals 44-89 24-31 119. PORTLAND (113) Grant 8-16...
CLEVELAND, OH
No. 9 Arizona 86, Oregon St. 74

ARIZONA (15-2) A.Tubelis 11-15 2-3 25, Ballo 5-8 5-10 15, Kriisa 4-11 2-2 13, Larsson 3-5 2-2 9, Ramey 4-11 0-0 11, Henderson 2-4 0-0 5, Boswell 1-4 0-0 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Bal 1-1 0-0 3, Veesaar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 11-17 86. OREGON ST. (7-10) Andela...
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland 92, San Francisco 87

SAN FRANCISCO (12-8) Hawthorne 4-7 2-4 11, Kunen 4-6 0-0 10, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 7-11 4-4 24, Shabazz 7-16 7-8 25, Williams 2-6 2-4 7, Meeks 4-10 1-2 9, Rishwain 0-5 1-2 1, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 17-24 87. PORTLAND (9-10) Applewhite 2-5 3-3 7, Sjolund...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Oilers’ List of Blue Line Trade Targets Includes Surprising Names

The Edmonton Oilers have been linked to a few different names, specifically defensemen heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. Among the players most commonly associated with what the Oilers might be looking to add, Joel Edmundson and Jakob Chychrun have been thrown out there more often than most. But, one source close to the Oilers suggests the team isn’t likely to add a big name and probably won’t lean in the direction most anticipate.
Washington 86, Stanford 69

STANFORD (5-11) Angel 3-7 0-0 7, Ingram 4-10 0-0 9, S.Jones 4-16 2-2 12, Raynaud 2-8 0-0 4, O'Connell 2-4 1-2 5, M.Jones 1-6 5-7 7, Murrell 3-6 2-2 10, Agarwal 3-7 1-2 10, Keefe 2-4 1-2 5, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Gealer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 12-17 69.
STANFORD, CA
Seattle 69, New Mexico St. 66

NEW MEXICO ST. (7-10) Beck 2-4 0-1 5, Muhammad 5-15 1-3 11, Gordon 3-4 3-4 11, Pinson 3-9 3-4 10, Washington 3-8 0-1 6, Avery 3-8 0-0 9, Feit 2-5 2-2 8, Bradley 2-4 2-4 6, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-19 66. SEATTLE (13-4) Chatfield 0-2 0-0 0,...
SEATTLE, WA
Boston faces Charlotte on 5-game win streak

Boston Celtics (31-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Charlotte. The Hornets are 5-21 against conference opponents. Charlotte gives up 118.6 points to opponents and has been...
BOSTON, MA
Rutgers 65, Minnesota 59

RUTGERS (8-10) Cornwell 1-3 1-2 3, Lafayette 2-8 0-0 4, Brown 5-7 0-0 10, Sidibe 4-8 5-5 13, Smikle 8-15 4-4 20, Bates 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 4-10 4-7 12, Streeter 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 25-54 14-18 65. MINNESOTA (8-9) Heyer 7-11 2-4 18, Micheaux 7-13 3-4 17, Battle 1-7...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

