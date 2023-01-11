ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jinder Mahal debuts on WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton and Gallus return

By Ethan Renner
 4 days ago

NXT New Year's Evil was a night of returns and the debut of a former WWE Champion.

A former WWE Champion debuted at Tuesday's NXT New Year's Evil, plus multiple stars returned from hiatus.

Jinder Mahal made his NXT debut on Tuesday's episode, attacking The Creed Brothers and aligning with Sanga. Mahal, who held the WWE title for nearly six months in 2017, stated that Sanga and Veer Mahaan  fight with respect, but that he does not in justifying his sneak attack on The Creeds.

Later in Tuesday's show, Mahal faced Julius Creed in a singles match in a winning effort.

Mahal last appeared on WWE television in November, losing a SmackDown World Cup match to Braun Strowman in under two minutes.

Tiffany Stratton made her NXT return on Tuesday's episode. Weeks of vignettes hyping a countdown to the new year culminated with Stratton's comeback. Stratton cut a promo in her first NXT appearance since losing a lights out match to Wendy Choo in August.

Elsewhere on Tuesday's show, Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) returned from a storyline suspension issued in September following a Pub Rules match against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Gallus attacked Briggs and Jensen backstage, then defeated Pretty Deadly in a tag team gauntlet bout at New Year's Evil and appear to be positioned as the next challengers for The New Day's NXT Tag Team titles.

