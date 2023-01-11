Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
Rick Barnes: John Calipari will have Kentucky ready for Vols
It's been a Kentucky basketball season from you know where. The Cats lost to South Carolina inside of Rupp Arena on Tuesday night 71-68 to drop to 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. The same Gamecocks team that No. 5 Tennessee beat by 43 points in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky has now lost four of its last seven games.
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt in an SEC evening affair. The Volunteers are scorching-hot and are in the top 5, entering the strong part of conference play.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
247Sports
Jerry Stackhouse: Tennessee is the best team in the SEC
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse didn’t hesitate on Tuesday night when discussing Tennessee’s current status in the SEC. "In my mind, (Tennessee) is the best team in the SEC,” Stackhouse said following Vanderbilt’s 77-68 loss to the fifth-ranked Vols inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. “Right now, they’re playing the best basketball. They're defending at a super high level. They’re making shots. They’re playing inside out. They’re doing all the things that great basketball teams do.”
Porterville Recorder
LONG BEACH STATE 77, CAL POLY 58
Percentages: FG .345, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Fleming 2-2, Jory 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Sanders 1-5, C.Hunter 0-2, Prukop 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Koroma 2). Turnovers: 18 (C.Hunter 3, Prukop 3, Taylor 3, Koroma 2, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Franklin, Haller, Jory, Penn-Johnson). Steals:...
Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s horrid 71-68 loss to South Carolina
The key talking points after John Calipari and the Wildcats’ defeat vs. Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 94, LINDENWOOD 71
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .456, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Childs 6-8, Burrell 1-1, Cole 1-2, Tracey 0-1, Ware 0-1, Williams 0-1, Trimble 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Burrell 6, Cole 3, Childs 2, Tracey, Williams). Steals: 7 (Childs 3, Burrell 2,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN INDIANA 74, LITTLE ROCK 67
Percentages: FG .393, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Gardner 2-3, White 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Palermo 1-2, Jefferson 1-3, Egbuniwe 0-1, D.Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Smith). Turnovers: 7 (Gordon 3, D.Smith 2, Jefferson, Palermo). Steals: 6 (Gardner 2, White 2, John, Palermo). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 86, SAM HOUSTON STATE 74
Percentages: FG .483, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Powers 4-6, Wilkerson 2-3, Huefner 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, Wrzeszcz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ezeagu, May). Turnovers: 13 (Huefner 3, Scroggins 3, Ezeagu 2, Ray 2, Grant, Ikpe, Powers). Steals: 5 (Grant...
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .404, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Avery 3-6, Gordon 2-3, Feit 2-5, Beck 1-2, Pinson 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Muhammad 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Muhammad). Turnovers: 14 (Muhammad 3, Beck 2, Feit 2, Gordon 2, Pinson 2, Avery, Bradley, Washington).
Porterville Recorder
GRAND CANYON 80, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 48
Percentages: FG .304, FT .375. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Talbot 2-3, Castro 1-2, Gibson 1-2, Cornish 0-1, Walker 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibson). Turnovers: 12 (Castro 2, Gibson 2, Wilson 2, Anderson, Cornish, Domingos, Humphrey, Talbot, Weaver). Steals: 6 (Wilson 2, Castro,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 90, DENVER 70
Percentages: FG .527, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (White 3-5, Hastreiter 3-7, Miller 2-5, Wheeler-Thomas 1-1, Skunberg 1-5, Waddles 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nelson 4, Streit, White). Turnovers: 9 (Nelson 4, Morgan 2, Miller, Streit, White). Steals: 5 (Nelson...
Porterville Recorder
Rutgers 65, Minnesota 59
RUTGERS (8-10) Cornwell 1-3 1-2 3, Lafayette 2-8 0-0 4, Brown 5-7 0-0 10, Sidibe 4-8 5-5 13, Smikle 8-15 4-4 20, Bates 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 4-10 4-7 12, Streeter 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 25-54 14-18 65. MINNESOTA (8-9) Heyer 7-11 2-4 18, Micheaux 7-13 3-4 17, Battle 1-7...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 ARIZONA 86, OREGON STATE 74
Percentages: FG .525, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Ramey 3-8, Kriisa 3-9, A.Tubelis 1-1, Bal 1-1, Henderson 1-3, Larsson 1-3, Boswell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Larsson, Ramey). Turnovers: 17 (Kriisa 5, Ramey 4, A.Tubelis 2, Boswell 2, Bal, Ballo,...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND STATE 75, NORTHERN ARIZONA 74
Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (McLaughlin 3-6, Haymon 2-3, Lloyd 2-3, Fuller 1-3, Fort 0-1, Wistrcill 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fort, Mains). Turnovers: 16 (Fuller 5, Lloyd 4, Towt 3, Fort 2, Mains, McLaughlin). Steals: 4 (McLaughlin 2, Fuller, Lloyd).
Porterville Recorder
NEW ORLEANS 85, INCARNATE WORD 79, OT
Percentages: FG .545, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Doughty 1-1, Sackey 1-1, Johnson 1-6, Cooper 0-1, Henry 0-1, Vincent 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kirkland 2, Henry). Turnovers: 21 (Jackson 5, Vincent 5, Johnson 3, Kirkland 3, Wilson-Rouse 3, Sackey, Washington). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
San Diego 92, Pepperdine 89
PEPPERDINE (7-11) Lewis 6-14 1-2 13, Porter 9-15 2-3 21, Basham 6-8 3-7 15, Mallette 2-7 2-3 7, Mitchell 7-9 0-0 19, Moore 5-7 0-0 11, Pitre 1-1 0-1 2, Zidek 0-3 1-4 1. Totals 36-64 9-20 89. SAN DIEGO (9-10) Earlington 7-15 1-4 16, McKinney 1-4 1-2 3, Sisoho...
Porterville Recorder
USC 68, COLORADO 61
Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ruffin 3-6, da Silva 1-3, Simpson 1-4, Hammond 0-1, O'Brien 0-1, Clifford 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hadley, Lovering, Simpson, da Silva). Turnovers: 21 (da Silva 7, Simpson 6, Hadley 3, Hammond 2, Clifford, Lovering, O'Brien).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 UCLA 68, UTAH 49
Percentages: FG .367, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Exacte 2-3, Saunders 1-2, Worster 1-2, Madsen 1-4, Stefanovic 1-4, Be.Carlson 0-1, Brenchley 0-1, Holt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Holt 5, Anthony 3, Stefanovic 2, Be.Carlson, Madsen, Saunders, Tarlac, Worster). Steals: 9 (Keita...
Comments / 0