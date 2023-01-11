ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Barnes: John Calipari will have Kentucky ready for Vols

It's been a Kentucky basketball season from you know where. The Cats lost to South Carolina inside of Rupp Arena on Tuesday night 71-68 to drop to 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. The same Gamecocks team that No. 5 Tennessee beat by 43 points in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky has now lost four of its last seven games.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Jerry Stackhouse: Tennessee is the best team in the SEC

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse didn’t hesitate on Tuesday night when discussing Tennessee’s current status in the SEC. "In my mind, (Tennessee) is the best team in the SEC,” Stackhouse said following Vanderbilt’s 77-68 loss to the fifth-ranked Vols inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. “Right now, they’re playing the best basketball. They're defending at a super high level. They’re making shots. They’re playing inside out. They’re doing all the things that great basketball teams do.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

LONG BEACH STATE 77, CAL POLY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Fleming 2-2, Jory 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Sanders 1-5, C.Hunter 0-2, Prukop 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Koroma 2). Turnovers: 18 (C.Hunter 3, Prukop 3, Taylor 3, Koroma 2, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Franklin, Haller, Jory, Penn-Johnson). Steals:...
LONG BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 94, LINDENWOOD 71

LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .456, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Childs 6-8, Burrell 1-1, Cole 1-2, Tracey 0-1, Ware 0-1, Williams 0-1, Trimble 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Burrell 6, Cole 3, Childs 2, Tracey, Williams). Steals: 7 (Childs 3, Burrell 2,...
MISSOURI STATE
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN INDIANA 74, LITTLE ROCK 67

Percentages: FG .393, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Gardner 2-3, White 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Palermo 1-2, Jefferson 1-3, Egbuniwe 0-1, D.Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Smith). Turnovers: 7 (Gordon 3, D.Smith 2, Jefferson, Palermo). Steals: 6 (Gardner 2, White 2, John, Palermo). Technical...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UTAH 86, SAM HOUSTON STATE 74

Percentages: FG .483, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Powers 4-6, Wilkerson 2-3, Huefner 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, Wrzeszcz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ezeagu, May). Turnovers: 13 (Huefner 3, Scroggins 3, Ezeagu 2, Ray 2, Grant, Ikpe, Powers). Steals: 5 (Grant...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

SEATTLE 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 66

Percentages: FG .404, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Avery 3-6, Gordon 2-3, Feit 2-5, Beck 1-2, Pinson 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Muhammad 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Muhammad). Turnovers: 14 (Muhammad 3, Beck 2, Feit 2, Gordon 2, Pinson 2, Avery, Bradley, Washington).
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

GRAND CANYON 80, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 48

Percentages: FG .304, FT .375. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Talbot 2-3, Castro 1-2, Gibson 1-2, Cornish 0-1, Walker 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibson). Turnovers: 12 (Castro 2, Gibson 2, Wilson 2, Anderson, Cornish, Domingos, Humphrey, Talbot, Weaver). Steals: 6 (Wilson 2, Castro,...
Porterville Recorder

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 90, DENVER 70

Percentages: FG .527, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (White 3-5, Hastreiter 3-7, Miller 2-5, Wheeler-Thomas 1-1, Skunberg 1-5, Waddles 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nelson 4, Streit, White). Turnovers: 9 (Nelson 4, Morgan 2, Miller, Streit, White). Steals: 5 (Nelson...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Rutgers 65, Minnesota 59

RUTGERS (8-10) Cornwell 1-3 1-2 3, Lafayette 2-8 0-0 4, Brown 5-7 0-0 10, Sidibe 4-8 5-5 13, Smikle 8-15 4-4 20, Bates 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 4-10 4-7 12, Streeter 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 25-54 14-18 65. MINNESOTA (8-9) Heyer 7-11 2-4 18, Micheaux 7-13 3-4 17, Battle 1-7...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 9 ARIZONA 86, OREGON STATE 74

Percentages: FG .525, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Ramey 3-8, Kriisa 3-9, A.Tubelis 1-1, Bal 1-1, Henderson 1-3, Larsson 1-3, Boswell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Larsson, Ramey). Turnovers: 17 (Kriisa 5, Ramey 4, A.Tubelis 2, Boswell 2, Bal, Ballo,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND STATE 75, NORTHERN ARIZONA 74

Percentages: FG .426, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (McLaughlin 3-6, Haymon 2-3, Lloyd 2-3, Fuller 1-3, Fort 0-1, Wistrcill 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fort, Mains). Turnovers: 16 (Fuller 5, Lloyd 4, Towt 3, Fort 2, Mains, McLaughlin). Steals: 4 (McLaughlin 2, Fuller, Lloyd).
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

NEW ORLEANS 85, INCARNATE WORD 79, OT

Percentages: FG .545, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Doughty 1-1, Sackey 1-1, Johnson 1-6, Cooper 0-1, Henry 0-1, Vincent 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kirkland 2, Henry). Turnovers: 21 (Jackson 5, Vincent 5, Johnson 3, Kirkland 3, Wilson-Rouse 3, Sackey, Washington). Steals:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

San Diego 92, Pepperdine 89

PEPPERDINE (7-11) Lewis 6-14 1-2 13, Porter 9-15 2-3 21, Basham 6-8 3-7 15, Mallette 2-7 2-3 7, Mitchell 7-9 0-0 19, Moore 5-7 0-0 11, Pitre 1-1 0-1 2, Zidek 0-3 1-4 1. Totals 36-64 9-20 89. SAN DIEGO (9-10) Earlington 7-15 1-4 16, McKinney 1-4 1-2 3, Sisoho...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

USC 68, COLORADO 61

Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ruffin 3-6, da Silva 1-3, Simpson 1-4, Hammond 0-1, O'Brien 0-1, Clifford 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hadley, Lovering, Simpson, da Silva). Turnovers: 21 (da Silva 7, Simpson 6, Hadley 3, Hammond 2, Clifford, Lovering, O'Brien).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 7 UCLA 68, UTAH 49

Percentages: FG .367, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Exacte 2-3, Saunders 1-2, Worster 1-2, Madsen 1-4, Stefanovic 1-4, Be.Carlson 0-1, Brenchley 0-1, Holt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Holt 5, Anthony 3, Stefanovic 2, Be.Carlson, Madsen, Saunders, Tarlac, Worster). Steals: 9 (Keita...
LOS ANGELES, CA

