3-pointers from McKeesport’s Malina Boord help cool off Penn-Trafford girls
Malina Boord wears No. 3. The senior from McKeesport found her shooting touch from 3-point range early and propelled No. 1 McKeesport to a 59-35 victory over No. 3 Penn-Trafford on Friday in a clash of top-five Class 5A girls basketball teams in Harrison City. Boord connected on a career-high...
Landon Butler scores 1,000th point to propel Latrobe past Penn-Trafford
Landon Butler admitted he became a little sensitive when the ball went through the net just before halftime Friday night. He had chills for a second or two. “Emotions kind of picked up, there,” Butler said. “I had tears in my eyes.”. Butler, a senior guard at Latrobe,...
North Allegheny notebook: Wrestler Nathan Monteparte gets 100th career win
North Allegheny senior wrestler Nathan Monteparte hit the 100-career victory milestone on Jan. 11. The 139-pound grappler scored a 12-3 major decision over Butler’s Kase Chopp. The Tigers, however, couldn’t capitalize on that momentum and dropped a 29-23 decision to the Golden Tornado. It was Butler’s first win...
WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 15, 2023
Out: Peters Township (8-6, 5) Out: Penn-Trafford (9-3, 3) Out: Waynesburg (11-2, 3)
Gateway holds on to beat Franklin Regional in a first-place showdown
Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Jesse Reed took Friday’s loss hard. The first-year coach didn’t realize his team had a timeout left during the final 9 seconds and let Gateway run out the clock. Gateway held on to defeat Franklin Regional, 52-50, in a WPIAL Section 3-5A first-place...
Freshman sparks bounce-back season for Fox Chapel girls
Lyla Jablon didn’t have to worry about slowly discovering the chaos of playing girls varsity basketball. The Fox Chapel freshman guard was thrust into an uncomfortable situation early in the season. The Foxes lost leading scorer Skye Byrnes to a broken ankle and had two other starters out with injuries against Woodland Hills.
Leechburg rides point guard Marcus Cleveland to win vs. Riverview
Making a play call came quickly to Damian Davies on Friday. The Leechburg boys basketball coach could call out “Georgetown, layup” repeatedly when Blue Devils point guard Marcus Cleveland had the ball. Starting in the second quarter, Cleveland delivered nearly on demand. He finished with 35 points as...
High school roundup for Jan. 13, 2023: North Hills’ Royce Parham beats buzzer; Bryce Epps breaks South Allegheny record
Royce Parham dropped a game-high 34 points and sank the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 62-61 overtime victory over South Fayette in Section 4-5A boys basketball Friday night. Jake Pollaro added 13 points for North Hills (10-2, 4-0). Michael Plasko put up 29 points,...
Freeport boys pull away for rout of Greensburg Salem
Freeport trailed host Greensburg Salem by a point at the end of the first quarter Friday night before the Yellowjackets erupted with back-to-back 25-point outbursts in the second and third and went on to bury the Golden Lions, 72-27, in a WPIAL Section 1-4A boys basketball game. A running clock...
Greensburg Salem catcher Gionnah Ruffner to play at Seton Hall
Gionnah Ruffner will take her powerful softball swing to the Big East. The junior from Greensburg Salem made a verbal pledge to play at Seton Hall. The power-hitting catcher also had an offer from Akron. “When I arrived on campus, the first thing I told my dad was I knew...
High school roundup for Jan. 12, 2023: undefeated Blackhawk fends off challenge from Quaker Valley
Alena Fusetti and Kassie Potts scored 16 points apiece to lift Blackhawk to a 48-37 victory over Quaker Valley in a matchup of the top two teams in Section 2-4A girls basketball Thursday night. Oumou Thiero had 12 points and Maria Helkowski added 10 for Quaker Valley (9-5, 3-1). The...
Expectations keep rising for Highlands girls after win over Greensburg Salem
Highlands girls basketball coach Shawn Bennis used the word “discipline” a lot when he addressed his team after Thursday night’s game. His voice echoed in the hallway outside the locker room beneath the gym floor at Greensburg Salem. Bennis was as pleased as he was relieved after...
Norwin’s Savannah Schneck impresses by returning to court after tearing left ACL twice
Savannah Schneck lost her sophomore and junior basketball seasons, and she never will get them back. She spent the better part of 19 months rehabbing an ACL that she tore, had repaired then tore again. Some players never recover from knee injuries like that. But Schneck isn’t some player. She...
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Terek Crosby at 1,000 points and counting
Terek Crosby wasn’t sure how many career points he had earlier this season during a holiday tournament at Greensburg Salem. The junior guard from Yough knows now. Crosby became the latest player from his school to reach the 1,000-point milestone Tuesday when he poured in 34 in a 75-40 victory over Mt. Pleasant.
Riverview boys find winning formula with balanced scoring effort
The Riverview boys basketball team collected just six wins all of last season and was unable to secure a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. But things have taken a turn for the better this winter. The Raiders had six wins before the end of 2022 after a 72-64 win over Indiana on Dec. 27 at the St. Joseph tournament.
Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mya Morgan and Franklin Regional’s Juliano Marion
Claim to fame: Morgan has helped lead GCC (12-2, 4-0) to the No. 2 ranking in WPIAL Class 2A. She had 14 points and 14 rebounds and made all 14 of her free throws, in a 57-48 victory over No. 4 Clairton. In the previous game, she had 13 points in a 59-37 win over Berlin Brothersvalley.
It’s official: George hired at Greensburg Salem and Fazekas rehired at Mt. Pleasant
Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant Area District school boards met Wednesday and hired and rehired football coaches. Ty George, who served as the Golden Lions offensive coordinator, was hired to replace Dave Keefer, who resigned in December after 10 seasons. The vote was 8-0 to hire George as football coach and Anthony Manley as the baseball coach.
Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders qualify for national cheer competition
The Fox Chapel Area High School cheerleaders have reason to cheer. For the first time in school history, the varsity cheerleading squad earned a bid to compete at the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship at Disney World on Feb. 10-12. “They were screaming in December when they found out...
The Stroller, Jan. 14, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Leechburg Elks to host annual hoop shoot event. The annual...
North Park offers winter fun
Flurries or not, many cold-weather die-hards are taking advantage of North Park this winter. Those looking for winter workouts can cross-country ski when it snows throughout the 3,094-acre North Park located in McCandless, Hampton and Pine townships and even on the North Park golf courses. “The golf courses are available...
