Vandergrift, PA

Landon Butler scores 1,000th point to propel Latrobe past Penn-Trafford

Landon Butler admitted he became a little sensitive when the ball went through the net just before halftime Friday night. He had chills for a second or two. “Emotions kind of picked up, there,” Butler said. “I had tears in my eyes.”. Butler, a senior guard at Latrobe,...
North Allegheny notebook: Wrestler Nathan Monteparte gets 100th career win

North Allegheny senior wrestler Nathan Monteparte hit the 100-career victory milestone on Jan. 11. The 139-pound grappler scored a 12-3 major decision over Butler’s Kase Chopp. The Tigers, however, couldn’t capitalize on that momentum and dropped a 29-23 decision to the Golden Tornado. It was Butler’s first win...
Gateway holds on to beat Franklin Regional in a first-place showdown

Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Jesse Reed took Friday’s loss hard. The first-year coach didn’t realize his team had a timeout left during the final 9 seconds and let Gateway run out the clock. Gateway held on to defeat Franklin Regional, 52-50, in a WPIAL Section 3-5A first-place...
Freshman sparks bounce-back season for Fox Chapel girls

Lyla Jablon didn’t have to worry about slowly discovering the chaos of playing girls varsity basketball. The Fox Chapel freshman guard was thrust into an uncomfortable situation early in the season. The Foxes lost leading scorer Skye Byrnes to a broken ankle and had two other starters out with injuries against Woodland Hills.
Leechburg rides point guard Marcus Cleveland to win vs. Riverview

Making a play call came quickly to Damian Davies on Friday. The Leechburg boys basketball coach could call out “Georgetown, layup” repeatedly when Blue Devils point guard Marcus Cleveland had the ball. Starting in the second quarter, Cleveland delivered nearly on demand. He finished with 35 points as...
Freeport boys pull away for rout of Greensburg Salem

Freeport trailed host Greensburg Salem by a point at the end of the first quarter Friday night before the Yellowjackets erupted with back-to-back 25-point outbursts in the second and third and went on to bury the Golden Lions, 72-27, in a WPIAL Section 1-4A boys basketball game. A running clock...
Greensburg Salem catcher Gionnah Ruffner to play at Seton Hall

Gionnah Ruffner will take her powerful softball swing to the Big East. The junior from Greensburg Salem made a verbal pledge to play at Seton Hall. The power-hitting catcher also had an offer from Akron. “When I arrived on campus, the first thing I told my dad was I knew...
Riverview boys find winning formula with balanced scoring effort

The Riverview boys basketball team collected just six wins all of last season and was unable to secure a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. But things have taken a turn for the better this winter. The Raiders had six wins before the end of 2022 after a 72-64 win over Indiana on Dec. 27 at the St. Joseph tournament.
It’s official: George hired at Greensburg Salem and Fazekas rehired at Mt. Pleasant

Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant Area District school boards met Wednesday and hired and rehired football coaches. Ty George, who served as the Golden Lions offensive coordinator, was hired to replace Dave Keefer, who resigned in December after 10 seasons. The vote was 8-0 to hire George as football coach and Anthony Manley as the baseball coach.
Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders qualify for national cheer competition

The Fox Chapel Area High School cheerleaders have reason to cheer. For the first time in school history, the varsity cheerleading squad earned a bid to compete at the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship at Disney World on Feb. 10-12. “They were screaming in December when they found out...
The Stroller, Jan. 14, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Leechburg Elks to host annual hoop shoot event. The annual...
North Park offers winter fun

Flurries or not, many cold-weather die-hards are taking advantage of North Park this winter. Those looking for winter workouts can cross-country ski when it snows throughout the 3,094-acre North Park located in McCandless, Hampton and Pine townships and even on the North Park golf courses. “The golf courses are available...
