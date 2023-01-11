Read full article on original website
RELEASE: Oilers recall Pickard from Bakersfield
ANAHEIM, CA - The Oilers announced Tuesday they have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis. Pickard has been limited to 10 games with the Condors this season due to injury, but has recorded a 5-3-1 record with a 2.89 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.
Oakland A's Ballpark: No Oakland Grant Money, Vegas Site Selected
Not a great day for Oakland A's ballpark news, but could there be something else at play here?
Cleveland 119, Portland 113
CLEVELAND (119) E.Mobley 6-12 5-6 17, Okoro 4-4 2-3 11, Allen 11-17 2-2 24, Garland 5-12 8-10 20, Mitchell 11-23 2-4 26, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Stevens 1-3 4-4 6, Love 0-4 0-0 0, LeVert 2-7 0-0 4, Rubio 3-5 1-2 9. Totals 44-89 24-31 119. PORTLAND (113) Grant 8-16...
No. 9 Arizona 86, Oregon St. 74
ARIZONA (15-2) A.Tubelis 11-15 2-3 25, Ballo 5-8 5-10 15, Kriisa 4-11 2-2 13, Larsson 3-5 2-2 9, Ramey 4-11 0-0 11, Henderson 2-4 0-0 5, Boswell 1-4 0-0 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Bal 1-1 0-0 3, Veesaar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 11-17 86. OREGON ST. (7-10) Andela...
Portland 92, San Francisco 87
SAN FRANCISCO (12-8) Hawthorne 4-7 2-4 11, Kunen 4-6 0-0 10, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 7-11 4-4 24, Shabazz 7-16 7-8 25, Williams 2-6 2-4 7, Meeks 4-10 1-2 9, Rishwain 0-5 1-2 1, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 17-24 87. PORTLAND (9-10) Applewhite 2-5 3-3 7, Sjolund...
Oilers’ List of Blue Line Trade Targets Includes Surprising Names
The Edmonton Oilers have been linked to a few different names, specifically defensemen heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. Among the players most commonly associated with what the Oilers might be looking to add, Joel Edmundson and Jakob Chychrun have been thrown out there more often than most. But, one source close to the Oilers suggests the team isn’t likely to add a big name and probably won’t lean in the direction most anticipate.
Seattle 69, New Mexico St. 66
NEW MEXICO ST. (7-10) Beck 2-4 0-1 5, Muhammad 5-15 1-3 11, Gordon 3-4 3-4 11, Pinson 3-9 3-4 10, Washington 3-8 0-1 6, Avery 3-8 0-0 9, Feit 2-5 2-2 8, Bradley 2-4 2-4 6, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-19 66. SEATTLE (13-4) Chatfield 0-2 0-0 0,...
Schwartz: One million fans and counting for the Islanders at UBS Arena
One family entering UBS Arena on Tuesday night was surprised with a band and confetti as one member was identified as the one millionth fan in the arena’s brief history.
