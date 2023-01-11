Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Severe California Storms Impacting Coachella Valley Water
From extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. In one of the driest states in the west, water can be seen sitting across much of California. Here in the desert, we are feeling the impact. “Our stormwater crews are diverting water from what we call the main...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: STORM BRINGS MORE RAIN, FLOODING EVACUATIONS (TUES)
Massive California storm brings flooding and triggers evacuations.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
koamnewsnow.com
DEADLY CA FLOODS: ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN COMING (3:30pET)
California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: OFFICIALS WARN SALINAS RIVER FLOOD THREAT GROWING
California officials warn Salinas River flooding could turn area into an island.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
AccuWeather
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
foxsports640.com
California flooding leaves thousands without power and kills nearly 20 residents
(SAN FRANCISCO, California)– Southern California has been inundated with extreme rainfall and atmospheric anomalies in the past few months. “The atmospheric river has refocused over northern and central California,” the…
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: STORM-MOM OF BOY SWEPT AWAY/"CURRENT WAS SO STRONG"
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER.
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
Heavy rain brings flooding to Inland Empire
The Inland Empire was soaked Tuesday as heavy rain brought flooding to the region.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
NV: STORMS LEAD TO FLOODING OF GARDEN CENTER
NEVADA DITCH OVERFLOWS WATER RAIN WEATHER DAMAGE MESS.
koamnewsnow.com
CA: BROTHER REMEMBERS 5YO SWEPT AWAY IN FLOODWATER
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER KYLE DOAN.
abc10.com
Billion-dollar storm? Why California's barrage of storms could prove costly
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A climatologist with The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that the ongoing storms in California will likely be the first billion-dollar storm of 2023 in the United States. “The size of California, so many assets that are vulnerable near the coast, large populations, large...
abc10.com
TIMELINE | Increased thunderstorm activity expected in the valley along with heavy mountain snow
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A strong line of thunderstorms early Tuesday morning woke many Northern Californians, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service and even a pair of tornado warnings. Precipitation chances continue throughout the day and Wednesday before a much needed break in rain Thursday. There is...
California storm death toll rises to 18 after body found in submerged car with more bad weather hitting state in days
AT least 18 people have died in violent California storms that ripped through the central coast. The body of a 43-year-old woman was discovered on Wednesday, adding to the increasing death toll, according to reports. The roaring waters washed up the woman's body who was recently discovered in a submerged...
