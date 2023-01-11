ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Emergency’s end could curtail virtual prescribing

The Covid public health emergency, which looks increasingly likely to end as soon as April, could curtail access to drugs used to treat substance use disorders and mental illnesses. Why? Pandemic waivers allowed people with substance use disorders and mental health conditions to obtain prescriptions via telehealth visits for controlled...
MilitaryTimes

Marine vet admits to defrauding VA, threatening investigator

A Marine veteran received nearly $119,000 in disability benefits for the post-traumatic stress disorder that stemmed from his active duty service in the Philippines and Thailand, recovering dead bodies following natural disasters. The only problem: Kamil Wakulik had not actually been involved in recovering human remains, as he admitted Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
