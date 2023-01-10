ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

Marblehead High Principal to become Danvers superintendent

By Charlie McKenna
 4 days ago

DANVERS — The town’s School Committee on Monday selected Marblehead High School Principal Dan Bauer as the district’s next superintendent.

Bauer, who has been the principal at Marblehead High for seven years, was one of three finalists for the position and won unanimous approval from the committee. In an interview Tuesday evening, he said it’s been a “whirlwind” since he got the call.

“When I received the phone call, I was obviously excited and happy and honored that they selected me,” he said.

Bauer will not depart Marblehead until after the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year, as his contract with the town is set to begin on July 1, he said. He said he was looking forward to working to better the district, which he has become familiar with working in nearby Marblehead.

“I know the community. I’ve been on the North Shore for many years and very interested and want to make a difference,” he said. “It was certainly a district that I have interest in.”

While he still has months left to go in his tenure, Bauer said he looks back on his time in Marblehead with fond memories and is proud of the work he accomplished alongside his staff.

“I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done here. I’m very proud of our staff. I’m proud of our students. Enjoy working with families,” he said. “I really enjoy the community. It’s been great. Lots of great relationships have developed over the years, and I feel honored to serve as the principal here.”

After working in high school educational administration for 17 years, Bauer said he wanted to make sure to develop a good working relationship with the Danvers community as he transitions into leading a district.

“Working together in order to make the district the best it can be, I think it’s that simple,” he said. “The same approach that I like to use here [in Marblehead], just building community and working together and celebrating our successes. Those are things that I’d like to bring with me in my new role.”

