ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pajaronian.com

‘Catz hopeful to turn season around despite slow start | Boys soccer

WATSONVILLE—It’s been a frustrating season for Watsonville High center back Manuel Cano, who has been trying everything in his will to watch his teammates succeed. However, things are not looking too good at the moment for the Wildcatz boys’ soccer team, which is off to one of its worst starts in the program’s illustrious history.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Catz alumnus inducted into college cross country hall of fame

WATSONVILLE—Tony Muñoz was scanning through his emails one day when he came across one out of the blue that delivered some shocking, yet exhilarating news. The 68-year-old Watsonville native and six of his teammates on the 1977 Humboldt State University men’s cross country team were inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

‘Catz student-athletes sidelined during rainstorm

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville High School student-athletes were set to resume classes Monday after getting some much needed time off during the long winter break. However, the school has been shut down since the beginning of the week after Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced the closure of several schools on Thursday due to impacts from the ongoing storm systems.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Some PVUSD schools to remain closed Thursday

WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced the closure of several schools on Thursday due to impacts from the ongoing storm systems. This includes Hall District, Calabasas, Ann Soldo, Ohlone and Radcliff elementary schools, Lakeview and Pajaro middle schools and Watsonville and Renaissance high schools. All other schools will be...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Communities reeling from multiple storms

On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Why is the lower Salinas River flooding on a day when it didn't rain?

Why is it that, on the nicest day of weather in the past few weeks, the Salinas River, in the lower Salinas Valley, was expected to potentially rise so high as to force closures of Highway 68, Davis Road and Highway 1, and turn the Monterey Peninsula into an “island”? (Which has not happened, at least yet.)
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

Evacuations underway after Corralitos Creek overflows again

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies and Caltrans workers closed Holohan Road and East Lake Avenue down altogether in the area on Jan. 14 as flood water gushed from Corralitos Creek into early afternoon. Hundreds of people flocked to the banks of Salsipuedes Creek for a close look at the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees

SALINAS, Calif. — Helicopter footage shows the Salinas River flooding in south Monterey County. Footage shows the Salinas River breaching farm levees and covering roads. The river, and its flooding, continued its march toward the Monterey Bay on Thursday. It is expected to flood near Spreckels starting Thursday night.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California

Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
KSBW.com

3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy