4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Former Soldier Charged in 1982 Murder of 5-Year-OldTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seaside, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
‘Catz hopeful to turn season around despite slow start | Boys soccer
WATSONVILLE—It’s been a frustrating season for Watsonville High center back Manuel Cano, who has been trying everything in his will to watch his teammates succeed. However, things are not looking too good at the moment for the Wildcatz boys’ soccer team, which is off to one of its worst starts in the program’s illustrious history.
When his son suited up for Stanford, Salinas coach Jose Gil watched for the first time as a father.
Jose Gil had a problem – a serious one, under the circumstances. As he recalls the moment, one concern reverberated through his head: “I hope my phone doesn’t run out of battery.”. It was Dec. 16 and the occasion, in familial terms, was big. Gil’s son, Josue...
Catz alumnus inducted into college cross country hall of fame
WATSONVILLE—Tony Muñoz was scanning through his emails one day when he came across one out of the blue that delivered some shocking, yet exhilarating news. The 68-year-old Watsonville native and six of his teammates on the 1977 Humboldt State University men’s cross country team were inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
‘Catz student-athletes sidelined during rainstorm
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville High School student-athletes were set to resume classes Monday after getting some much needed time off during the long winter break. However, the school has been shut down since the beginning of the week after Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced the closure of several schools on Thursday due to impacts from the ongoing storm systems.
Some PVUSD schools to remain closed Thursday
WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced the closure of several schools on Thursday due to impacts from the ongoing storm systems. This includes Hall District, Calabasas, Ann Soldo, Ohlone and Radcliff elementary schools, Lakeview and Pajaro middle schools and Watsonville and Renaissance high schools. All other schools will be...
Student Lookout: Storm updates, Walnut Avenue Cafe & Downtown Fridays
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you updates, resources and information about the storms affecting Santa Cruz County, a great brunch spot downtown and some fun events to check out. Plus, a great $5 movie ticket student deal.
Monterey County Storm Update (January 13): Salinas River continues to flood
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas River near Spreckels began flooding Thursday evening, but as of Friday morning Highway 68 was still open. >>Watch Sheriff Nieto's Thursday press conference. The Salinas River goes under Highway 68 and Highway 1 on its way to the Monterey Bay. During extreme flooding, the...
Communities reeling from multiple storms
On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
Bay Area Weekend Weather: Latest Round of Winter Storms Expected to Continue Into Monday
This story will be updated throughout the weekend. Updated, 3:30 p.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service issued a flood watch and wind advisory for the Bay Area on Saturday that runs from 3 a.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Monday. Locations prone to tidal flooding in coastal areas will likely see...
Why is the lower Salinas River flooding on a day when it didn't rain?
Why is it that, on the nicest day of weather in the past few weeks, the Salinas River, in the lower Salinas Valley, was expected to potentially rise so high as to force closures of Highway 68, Davis Road and Highway 1, and turn the Monterey Peninsula into an “island”? (Which has not happened, at least yet.)
Evacuations underway after Corralitos Creek overflows again
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies and Caltrans workers closed Holohan Road and East Lake Avenue down altogether in the area on Jan. 14 as flood water gushed from Corralitos Creek into early afternoon. Hundreds of people flocked to the banks of Salsipuedes Creek for a close look at the...
Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
Monterey and Santa Cruz County crews working to repair and reinforce levees on the Pajaro River
PAJARO, Calif., (KION-TV) - Rainwater putting a strain on the levees in Pajaro. Crews have been out overnight, reinforcing and repairing the levee. Trying to fix it because of the damages the storm has left behind. CAL FIRE drone teams from Pebble Beach have been on flyover operations this week,...
Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees
SALINAS, Calif. — Helicopter footage shows the Salinas River flooding in south Monterey County. Footage shows the Salinas River breaching farm levees and covering roads. The river, and its flooding, continued its march toward the Monterey Bay on Thursday. It is expected to flood near Spreckels starting Thursday night.
Is Highway 68 still open? See the latest road information as the Salinas River floods
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas River at the Highway 68 bridged peaked around 10 a.m. on Friday and has been slowly declining ever since. This reduces the likelihood of it flooding over the bridge, or breaking levees and flooding elsewhere. Is Highway 68 Open?. Yes! As of 2 p.m....
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
