FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default

insideradio.com
Facing Foreclosure After Losing FCC License, Broadcaster Faces Uncertain Future.
With a reported $400,000 in unpaid loans and an FM license canceled by the FCC, Oregon’s Yaquina Bay Communications is facing an uncertain future. Oregon Coast Bank says owner Dave Miller owes more than $400,000 from two loans – $755,000 in 2009 and $110,000 – the balance of which was due 14 months ago. Additionally, YachatNews reports that Miller owes four years of unpaid property taxes to the tune of $43,000. The publication says the Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Employment Department have liens on Miller’s properties and the bank seeks to foreclose on the property that houses the radio group for defaulting on the loans.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners begin long-awaited discussion on how and where to limit vacation rental licenses
During its first open discussion on vacation rental license caps in nearly two years, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday considered buffers to lower the density of rentals even though doing so would require changing the original ordinance. Commissioners adopted Ordinance 523 in October 2021, significantly expanding the county’s vacation rental regulations,...
philomathnews.com
County sets up drop-in events for concealed handgun license renewals
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office plans to host drop-in appointments to renew Benton County concealed handgun licenses on three upcoming Fridays, the agency announced. Drop-in appointments will be available Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon. Officials said those planning to attend need to bring all...
yachatsnews.com
Decades after lobbying for Oregon Farm Bureau, new executive director returns to lead it
SALEM — One of Greg Addington’s first jobs out of college involved driving around the state talking with farmers and ranchers on behalf of the Oregon Farm Bureau. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s returned to lead it. In November, Addington, 53, began his new job as...
mybasin.com
Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Housing Authorities Receive more than $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with Disabilities
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that six Oregon counties will receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities. . “As the weather continues...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
kcfmradio.com
Community College Audit; Break-in Suspect Name Released; Rhododendron Festival Theme; Beach Hazard Warning
An audit of community colleges in Oregon has implications for the state’s legislative session that started this week. The report from the Secretary of State’s Audit Division in December points to the need for a greater role from the commission that oversees higher education. Head of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission Ben Cannon says there have been some modest gains in completion or transfer numbers over the past decade. Although overall numbers hover around half, he notes that there has been greater success for some underrepresented students of color.
Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders
Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours after she […] The post Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain
Oregon State Hospital largely passed its latest federal inspection but fell short of requirements for cleanliness, food storage and safety and following up on patient grievances, inspectors said in a report. The 39-page December report, which the Capital Chronicle obtained in a records request, was part of a follow-up to serious violations found earlier in […] The post Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
Lincoln City Homepage
New lumber yard to set up shop in Lincoln City
Copeland Lumber will build its fourth store in Lincoln City next to Cinema 6 on High School Drive with construction scheduled for completion by late summer of this year. Copeland Lumber owners, a group of former Copeland Lumber Yards, Inc. employees who live in Lincoln County, bought the land from Knottworks Construction and will build a lumber yard across the street from George Morlan Plumbing Supply, a complimentary business.
yachatsnews.com
Owner of embattled wrecking yard sues city of Waldport for $2.35 million, claiming it interfered with his business
The owner of a Waldport wrecking yard who has been fighting with the city of Waldport for a year over its operations and cleanup, has filed a lawsuit against the city seeking $2.35 million in damages. Richard Fidlin of Waldport claims city officials used false allegations of nuisance and environmental...
kcfmradio.com
Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
KXL
A Creature Named Poppy Makes Her Debut in Lincoln City
There’s some new artwork along the Oregon coast that’s drawing attention. A giant 24 foot tall steel structure in the shape of what looks like a Lady Bug is at the Lincoln City Cultural Arts Center. You can listen to the story here:. Audio Player. It’s an interactive...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
9-year-old Salem student publishes his first horror book
Hudson received a bit of help from his mother, Courtney Siemens, but it was mostly a one-man — or one-boy — show.
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
yachatsnews.com
As climate warms, drier air likely to be more stressful than less rainfall for Douglas fir trees, according to new OSU study
CORVALLIS – Douglas-fir trees will likely experience more stress from drier air as the climate changes than they will from less rain, computer modeling by Oregon State University scientists shows. The research is important because Douglas fir are widespread throughout the Pacific Northwest, an iconic species with ecological, cultural...
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
