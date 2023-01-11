FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default

With a reported $400,000 in unpaid loans and an FM license canceled by the FCC, Oregon’s Yaquina Bay Communications is facing an uncertain future. Oregon Coast Bank says owner Dave Miller owes more than $400,000 from two loans – $755,000 in 2009 and $110,000 – the balance of which was due 14 months ago. Additionally, YachatNews reports that Miller owes four years of unpaid property taxes to the tune of $43,000. The publication says the Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Employment Department have liens on Miller’s properties and the bank seeks to foreclose on the property that houses the radio group for defaulting on the loans.

