Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO