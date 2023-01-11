Read full article on original website
Binghamton Boy's Basketball Outlasts Vestal, Clinches David Springer's 300th Win
BHS Head Coach David Springer is now a member of the 300-win club as Binghamton took down Vestal 68-58. Jack Gannon scored 23 for Vestal, Antuan Darden put in 15 for the Patriots.
Dowdall Leads Norwich to Road Win Over Chenango Valley
Steven Dowdall led the way with 25 points as the Norwich Purple Tornado took down the Chenango Valley Warriors on the road 60-51. Jeter King poured in 18 points for the Warriors. Check out the highlights above!
Seton Catholic Boys Hoops Handles Windsor at Home
The Seton Catholic Saints overpowered the Windsor Black Knights with an 87-34 win at home. Johnny Hopf tallied 22 points while Drew Erickson followed right behind him with 18 of his own. Dylan Decker notched 17 for the Black Knights, while Ryan Kristof added 10. Check out the highlights above!
Thursday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Scores from Thursday's Section IV Basketball Action.
Greene Girl's Basketball Remains Undefeated With Defensive Effort Over Delhi
Greene remains undefeated after a defensive effort shut down Delhi at home. Payton Yahner and Cali Knapp scored 11 apiece. Natalie Vrendenburgh added 12 for the Bulldogs.
Union-Endicott's Howard "Shorty" Bowen to be Inducted into Section IV Hall of Fame
On Friday morning Union-Endicott Football surprised one of their long-time staffers with a place in Section IV sports history. Howard “Shorty” Bowen, who's been a volunteer with the U-E football program for over 50 years, was surprised by athletic staff, players, and coaches with the news he'll be inducted into the Section IV Hall of Fame.
Athlete of the Week: Newark Valley's Makana "Cha" Gardner
The Newark Valley girl's basketball squad is undefeated thus far and is once again poised to finish near the top of New York State, the team epitomizes teamwork, but wouldn't be the same without this week's athlete of the week, Makana Gardner. Last season, the Cardinals were a win away...
State College running back receives first Division 1 offer from Syracuse
He had 223 carries for 1725 rushing yards (7.7 yards per carry) and 22 rushing touchdowns in 2022.
Syracuse Basketball: Recruiting service has ‘Cuse in lead for 4-star guard
Elijah Moore from New York City, a lethal four-star shooting guard in the 2024 class, has Syracuse basketball among his five finalists and could make a college decision in the near future. A few days ago, the 6-foot-4 Moore disclosed a top five of the Orange, Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and...
South Aurora Street closed on Ithaca’s south hill due to structure fire
The Ithaca Fire Department says the 700 and 800 blocks of South Aurora Street, Route 96B on Ithaca’s South Hill, is closed Saturday morning due to a structure fire. According to IFD public information officer Lt. Jim Wheal, there’s a house fire in the 700 block, above Hillview Street.
New Wine Tasting Facilities Planned in Owego and Endicott
A Broome County business is planning an expansion that will establish wine tasting rooms in Owego and in Endicott. Amanda Janicki, site manager of Madrona Tasting Room in Chenango Forks, said work is underway to set up a new site at 208 Front Street in Owego. A Madrona Tasting Room...
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Gas leak in an Elmira home
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?
Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
Man charged for damage to country club golf course in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Susquehanna County has been charged with vandalizing the golf course at Elkview Country Club last November. Cullen Chesnick, 22, of Clifford Township, has been charged with criminal mischief and trespass by motor vehicle and operation on streets and highways. Chesnick admitted to...
Windsor neighborhood under boil water advisory
Officials from the Water and Sewer Department told News 12 that crews shut down the main line to repair a leak leading into one of the homes.
New dance studio opens today in Endicott
Dancing with D Dance Studio will open its doors at 1301 Broad Street.
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
Car rolls over in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a scary scene in Lackawanna County. A car rolled over at the intersection of Boulevard Ave and Maple Street in Dickson City Thursday afternoon. Officials say no one was injured after the crash. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
