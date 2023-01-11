ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Seton Catholic Boys Hoops Handles Windsor at Home

The Seton Catholic Saints overpowered the Windsor Black Knights with an 87-34 win at home. Johnny Hopf tallied 22 points while Drew Erickson followed right behind him with 18 of his own. Dylan Decker notched 17 for the Black Knights, while Ryan Kristof added 10. Check out the highlights above!
WINDSOR, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott's Howard "Shorty" Bowen to be Inducted into Section IV Hall of Fame

On Friday morning Union-Endicott Football surprised one of their long-time staffers with a place in Section IV sports history. Howard “Shorty” Bowen, who's been a volunteer with the U-E football program for over 50 years, was surprised by athletic staff, players, and coaches with the news he'll be inducted into the Section IV Hall of Fame.
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Athlete of the Week: Newark Valley's Makana "Cha" Gardner

The Newark Valley girl's basketball squad is undefeated thus far and is once again poised to finish near the top of New York State, the team epitomizes teamwork, but wouldn't be the same without this week's athlete of the week, Makana Gardner. Last season, the Cardinals were a win away...
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Gas leak in an Elmira home

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?

Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
ELMIRA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, NY
Newswatch 16

Car rolls over in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a scary scene in Lackawanna County. A car rolled over at the intersection of Boulevard Ave and Maple Street in Dickson City Thursday afternoon. Officials say no one was injured after the crash. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

