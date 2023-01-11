ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New Mexico awarded broadband infrastructure grants

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdwRM_0kAPbWEv00

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) announced Tuesday that two grants have been awarded to the state of New Mexico towards broadband infrastructure and digital equity programs.

According to a news release from Luján’s office, $5 million will be given to the state through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program. More than $700,000 will be given to the state through the Digital Equity Program to help “connect families to affordable, resilient and secure broadband…, close the digital divide and enable more New Mexico communities to participate in the digital economy.”

Officials said this is the first funding towards broadband infrastructure awarded to the state by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“In this digital age, affordable access to high-speed and reliable internet is critical for work, education, and healthcare,” Luján said in the release . “This strong investment from the NTIA is a step forward in bridging the digital divide in New Mexico by establishing a strategic plan to deploy broadband infrastructure across the state and get our communities connected.”

For more information, visit Luján’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right

Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Eastern New Mexico entities receive state grant funds for various recreation projects

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of Eastern New Mexico towns and counties were recently recipients of New Mexico grants centering around regional recreation centers and quality of life given to tribal, municipal and county governments across the state. According to a news release from the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

South Texas lawmakers call on Congress to boost international, US tourism

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Texas lawmakers have called upon Congress to help rebuild Mexican tourism in the United States. U.S. House Reps. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, and Michael McCaul, a Republican, introduced on Thursday a bill they called a “bipartisan United States-Mexico Tourism Improvement Act,” meant to increase cooperation between the two nations toward […]
TEXAS STATE
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

50 Percent Millennials Register Independent: The Case for New Mexico House Bill 54

New Mexico House Bill 54 proposes Open Primaries which would bring Independents and Decline to States into the primary fold. New Mexico house bill 54 of the 2023 legislative session proposes changes to state primary elections. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections. New Mexico has about 300,000 Independent voters and the number appears to be growing nationwide as voters become disenchanted with the 2 party system.
KFDA

Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - The state of New Mexico is giving $6.5 million for the Curry County Event Center Multipurpose Livestock Pavilion. Today, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Department of Finance and Administration awarded $45 million from the Regional Recreation Centers/Qualify of Life Grant to tribal, municipal, and county governments.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
southarkansassun.com

$1,000 in Tax Relief: Still Available for New Mexico Residents

New Mexico residents can still apply for a $1,000 relief payment by submitting their tax returns. The U.S. Sun state in their article published on January 4, 2023 that as of August 15, 2022, 2.4 million rebates have been issued to residents of New Mexico. $20 million is allocated for these payments, which are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
NEW MEXICO STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Poll shows opposition to nuclear waste facility in southeast NM

A recent poll shows a majority of New Mexico voters do not want a private company to bring spent nuclear fuel from the nation’s nuclear power plants to be stored in New Mexico, according to a Jan. 10 news release from the Southwest Research and Information Center (SRIC), Southwest Alliance for a Safe Future, Demand Nuclear Abolition and state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Doña Ana.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Governor appoints Donnie Quintana as New Mexico Veterans Services Secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Army colonel and longtime state employee, Donnie Quintana will now lead New Mexico’s Department of Veterans Services. Quintana’s appointment to the position was announced in a news release from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office Thursday. A native New Mexican, Quintana spent over 35 years in the military. Most recently, he’s […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Public Regulation Commission stumbles into the new year

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority Journeymen Javier Jim clicks in the electrical meter for a home after they finished connected to power as part of Light Up Navajo III on May 2, 2022. (Photo by Shondiin Silversmith / Arizona Mirror) The state is accepting applications for a newly created council designed...
NEW MEXICO STATE
searchlightnm.org

No eyes on the skies

ARTESIA, N.M. — To the naked eye, the oil storage tanks at the well site look normal. Then Charlie Barrett pulls out his specialized camera and trains the lens on a tall and narrow pipe used to vent or flare gases. “There, it’s emitting,” he says, pointing out a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan

“The goal of this limited student debt cancellation program is to give some financial help and breathing room to families and vulnerable borrowers who are recovering from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic,” said Attorney General Raúl Torrez, “This program would benefit so many New Mexican students and their families and is exactly the kind of relief the federal government should be providing.”
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s new utility regulators hold first open meeting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now more than two years after New Mexico voters approved an overhaul of the state’s utility regulating body, the new Public Regulation Commission (PRC) is up and running. Appointed by the Governor, three new PRC commissioners held their first open meeting Wednesday as they prepare to tackle major decisions involving utility […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy