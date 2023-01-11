Read full article on original website
What are they doing to Nick Diaz?!?
UFC welterweight Nick Diaz, who may or may not be retired from cage fighting, recently paid a visit to Dr. Beau Hightower, Director of Sports Medicine for Jackson-Wink MMA (according to his Instagram page). Diaz candidly spoke about a number of topics regarding his life and combat sports career, which you can read about here.
UFC Vegas 67: 13 random tidbits, facts and storylines | Strickland vs. Imavov
After a four-week break, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) finally returns this Saturday (Jan. 14, 2023) to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a big shake-up in the headliner. In the main event, two Top 15-ranked middleweights throwdown as No. 7-seeded Sean Strickland steps in on less than one week’ss notice to take on Nassourdine Imavov (No. 12).
Ciryl Gane benches Francis Ngannou, calls out Jon Jones for UFC PPV in March
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been working on a heavyweight title fight between reigning 265-pound champion Francis Ngannou and former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones, a contest that has been delayed by injuries, contract disputes (from both sides), and endless rounds of hollow (but nevertheless entertaining) trash talk. Sounds like...
Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’
Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
Coach gives ‘50-50’ chance for Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, but March is ‘cutting it a little bit short’
Is 2023 finally the year Jon Jones debuts at Heavyweight? The vast majority of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community sure hopes so. Current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou, is the logical welcoming committee for the all-time great. Unfortunately, injury and contract negotiations have stalled the possibility of seeing such a huge fight come to fruition sooner.
UFC Vegas 67 - New Blood: New Year, new faces
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has front-loaded its 2023 cards with newcomers, and the traditional surge of pull-out merchants has only exacerbated the trend. On this edition of “New Blood” — the sport’s biggest demand on my time outside of live play-by-play — we check out a quintet of finishers who will debut at UFC Vegas 67 this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
ONE Fight Night 6 preview
ONE Fight Night 6 is set for Bangkok this Saturday morning (local time). The fight card will be broadcast live by Amazon Prime on Friday evening in North America and is headlined by a kickboxing title fight. The card consists mainly of Muay Thai, kickboxing and mixed rules bouts with...
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane? T-Mobile Arena accidentally leaks huge UFC 285 fight banner
It looks like Ciryl Gane may get his wish to fight Jon Jones after all. Just a few days after calling out Jones to a meeting at UFC 285 on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas it appears as if the promotion could be entertaining Gane’s challenge. While nothing is official at this time a promotional fight banner was plastered outside of T-Mobile Arena on Saturday suggesting the heavyweight clash has been booked.
Imavov vs. Strickland Main Card Breakdown
I pulled into the parking lot; it was at this moment that I knew I f**ked up. At first, I thought I had turned too soon and pulled into Costco, but then I remembered what day it was. Every space was taken, and I was forced to park across the street and huff it. By the time I walked through the doors, I had already worked up a rich lather.
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 67’s Nassourdine Imavov
Short-notice replacement, Sean Strickland, will square off opposite rising contender, Nassourdine Imavov, this Saturday (Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Imavov joined the roster in 2020, a rare European prospect picked up in the midst of the pandemic. Though he showed off...
Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov full fight preview | UFC Vegas 67
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight strikers Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. I don’t know that anyone is overly excited about a second consecutive Strickland main event after his fairly ho-hum sparring match...
Video: Jon Jones confirms UFC 285 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world witnessed a leak of all leaks Saturday afternoon when T-Mobile Arena showcased a UFC 285 fight banner featuring Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas. Speculation grew as most thought this was an ultimate photoshop troll...
UFC betting scandal: James Krause reportedly worked as agent for offshore sportsbook
James Krause’s troubles are far from over as the investigation into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) betting scandal continues to unfold. ESPN reported today (Thurs., Jan 12, 2023) that Krause worked as an agent (middleman) for Antigua and Barbuda-based offshore sportsbook, ABCBetting.ag. The report notes that sources came from bettors who placed wagers with Krause.
Highlights! Elle Brooke scores vicious KO in wild brawl with Faith Ordway | Misfits Boxing Series 004
Social media star Elle Brooke made a huge statement earlier today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, when the 25-year-old stopped Faith Ordway with a vicious first-round knockout (punches). Brooke, who is currently being...
Highlights! Charles Johnson spoils Jimmy Flick’s return with quick TKO | UFC Vegas 67
Charles Johnson captured his second-straight Octagon win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the flyweight prospect stopped a returning Jimmy Flick with a first-round TKO (elbows and punches). Flick was coming off a two-year...
Aljamain Sterling attempts to calm bantamweight chaos: ‘I never said the fight is off!’
Aljamain Sterling sent Bantamweight’s top contenders into a frenzy after sharing that he’s dealing with a bicep injury. The 135-pound champion and former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titlist, Henry Cejudo, have each said they’ve received offers to fight next. There hasn’t been any progression since the claims, however, and the fans and fighters are getting impatient. Sterling’s news of a partially torn bicep didn’t help things.
Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards, Sidney Outlaw vs. Mansour Barnaoui headline Bellator Paris on May 12
Bellator MMA is headed back to Paris, France on May 12, 2023, inside Accor Arena, and they are bringing an action-packed card along for the ride. The main event will be a Middleweight title eliminator fight between former division champion, Gegard Mousasi and rising contender, Fabian Edwards. Mousasi is eying...
Report: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev being finalized for UFC 286 in London
The fight game was thrown a major bone Saturday night was it was revealed that a lightweight clash between top contenders Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev is being finalized for UFC 286 on Mar. 18 in London, England. This is according to a recent report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who...
Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson full fight preview | UFC Vegas 67
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight scrappers Dan Ige and Damon Jackson will throw down this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Times have been tough for “50k” Ige. Though he’s still ranked, Ige’s current three-fight skid pushed him out of...
Video: Watch UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Vegas 67 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
