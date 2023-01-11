Brecksville gets big night from its all-conference duo in defeating Nordonia, 74-56

Luke Skaljac and Chase Garito combined for 52 points for the Bees

MACEDONIA, Ohio – Luke Skaljac and Chase Garito knew how big the game was Tuesday night when Brecksville-Broadview Heights made the trip to Nordonia for a game between Suburban League National Division foes.

The duo, who were both named first-team All-Suburban League a season combined for 52 points as the Bees remained unbeaten in league play with a 74-56 win.

“They are first-team all-conference players for a reason,” Brecksville head coach Steve Mehalik said. “They led us.”

The duo scored the first 13 points of the game for the Bees, with Skaljac pouring in 11 of the 13.

“I just wanted to show my teammates that we can play with these dudes, and we are ready for the moment,” Skaljac said. “I just wanted to set the tone for us and get our energy going.”

After the Bees held a lead of 31-21 lead at the half, Nordonia had cut its deficit to just seven points early in the third quarter, but Brecksville answered with a 14-4 run to end the quarter to take a 47-30 lead after three quarters.

Keeping the Knights from fighting back weas something the Brecksville coaching staff had warned their team about.

“We watched so many of their games and any time teams get them down, we joked about it that they have nine lives,” Mehalik said. “They just keep coming back.”

And then in the fourth quarter, the Bees still didn’t let up.

Skaljac scored the first five points of the quarter for Brecksville and then Garito scored 10 of his points in the final quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“It was just us doing our thing,” Garito said. “Luke can score on just about anyone, so we just let him cook. We get the two-man going when it’s open.”

The outside game came after Garito spent the majority of the first half banging in the paint.

“Sometimes the roll opens and sometimes the pop opens,” Garito said. “I saw that one pop and Luke hit me. It felt good so I went for it again and hit another one.”

The ability to play wherever he wants to makes Garito hard to defend.

“Chase is showing people that he can go inside, or he can go out and his from three,” Mehalik said. “That’s a special thing.”

As for Skaljac, he was able to score by hitting jumpers or by driving to the basket as the coaching staff just wants to let Skaljac play his game.



“Luke is special, we just try to not over think,” Mehalik said. “We give him space and let him make plays. He is the best point guard in Northeast Ohio.”

Landon Naylor led the Knights with 24 points.

The win moves the Bees to 10-1 overall, 5-0 in the conference, while Nordonia falls to 10-2, 5-1.