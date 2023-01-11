Read full article on original website
Related
Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company
Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 (1/13) Results: Full Metal Mayhem, Mickie James vs. Jordynne Grace, More
IMPACT Wrestling presented its Hard to Kill event on Friday, January 13. The event takes place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Full results on and highlights will be seen below (updated as the event goes along). IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 (1/13) Results. - Six-Man Scramble: KUSHIDA def. Angels,...
NXT Level Up Results (1/13): Duke Hudson Takes On Damon Kemp, Von Wagner Competes
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 13. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 10. The show aired on Peacock. NXT Level Up Results (1/13) Von Wagner def. Oba Femi. Isla Dawn def. Jakara Jackson. Duke Hudson def. Damon...
Adam Cole returns, Elite vs. DT Game 7, Tony Khan wants to buy WWE? | Day After Dynamite #44
Righteous Reg is our guest this week, as we talk about AEW's return to the Kia Forum and the lack of Monè.
The Vince return/WWE sale saga continues, the Best of 7 series, Kevin vs. Sami | Grapsody 1/14/23
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Phil Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) discuss all the latest news, including more on the potential sale of WWE, Ruby Soho's bloody performance, and news out of Impact.
Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White, More Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley
A grudge match is on for NJPW Battle in the Valley. Eddie Kingston and Jay White have agreed to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18. The challenge was laid out by Kingston on the January 14 episode of NJPW Strong after Kingston teamed with David Finlay & Homicide to defeat Bobby Fish & Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & Tom Lawlor).
F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza Results (1/13): Joey Janela, Bryan Keith, Komander, More In Action
F1RST Wrestling held its Wrestlepalooza event on January 13 from First Ave Nightclub in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Full results (courtesy of Jake Drury) and highlights are below. F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza Results (1/13) - Show opened with Santa being beaten up by Mortimer Plumtree. - Bussy (Effy & Allie Katch) def. Warhorse...
Carmelo Hayes Talks Getting To Face Ricochet, Says He Found Out About The Match On A Four Day Notice
Carmelo Hayes looks back at his recent match with Ricochet. The crossover between the main roster and NXT has been seamless in recent months, as superstars from both Raw and SmackDown are frequently involved in storylines and/or matches on the white and gold brand. For example, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) are currently the reigning NXT World Tag Team Champions. Furthermore, Jinder Mahal recently appeared on the January 10 edition of the show and defeated Julius Creed in singles action.
New Temporary IMPACT Wrestling Authority Figure To Be Named At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Scott D'Amore is hurt, but the show must go on. Gail Kim announced on the January 12 episode of IMPACT on AXS that due to Bully Ray's actions, Scott D'Amore is temporarily sidelined. Bully Ray put Scott through a table on the January 5 episode in the build-up to his Full Metal Mayhem match with Josh Alexander coming up on Friday, January 13.
Matt Hardy: AEW Will Benefit From All Of The WWE Chaos, Tony Khan Is The Only One In Our Iron Throne
Matt Hardy discusses the chaos surrounding WWE and how AEW will benefit from it. WWE is currently in a state of chaos following Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier this month. Following his return, then Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role. Only hours later, rumors emerged about the company potentially selling itself to The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, although those rumors turned out to be false for the time being.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
Deaner: Mickie James Is One Of The Best Professional Wrestlers Ever, I Hope She Wins At Hard To Kill
Deaner gives high praise to Mickie James. Mickie James is up against one of the toughest challenges of her last rodeo at Hard To Kill, as she is set to face the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Title vs. Career match. Since beginning her last rodeo in September 2022, James has defeated the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, Mia Yim, along with many others.
Paul Heyman Featured On NFL Game, Young Rock Viewership, Raven-IMPACT Update | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. - Paul Heyman was featured before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday January 13, amassed 1.428 million viewers and a 0.3 rating on NBC. -...
Mickie James Interview | The Wrestling Perspective Podcast w/ Lars Frederiksen & Dennis Farrell
The Wrestling Perspective is one of Fightful's newest shows. It is hosted by Lars Frederiksen of the Punk Rock Band "Rancid" and Dennis Farrell. This week, they interviewed Mickie James of IMPACT Wrestling. Mickie spoke with us in an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event.
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny Announces Her Retirement From Wrestling 'Due To An Injury'
Jinny hangs up her boots. Former WWE Superstar Jinny announced her retirement from wrestling in a tweet on January 14, 2022. In the tweet, she cites an undisclosed injury as the reason for her decision. Jinny also says she's excited for the next chapter in her life. Jinny has not...
Swerve Strickland: Rick Ross Is Fully Invested In What We're Doing
Rick Ross has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent months, joining Swerve Strickland throughout his story teaming with, and then against, Keith Lee. Ross was on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling Keith Lee "a big motherfucker" and hyping up Swerve as he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) took out Lee.
Roman Reigns And Kevin Owens Contract Signing, More Set For 1/20 WWE SmackDown
See what's on tap for the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will sign the contrac to make their bout at the WWE Royal Rumble official on the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Owens will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at...
WWE Interested In Hikuleo
WWE is interested in a New Japan Pro Wrestling name who is in the news... but it isn't who you might think. Fightful Select has learned that higher ups within WWE have expressed interest internally in Hikuleo. Fightful has told that has been the word for "months," and we actually had heard that even prior to the Wrestle Kingdom show.
MLW News And Notes: Producers, Plans, More
- We've confirmed that MLW star Jacob Fatu suffered a knee injury at the recent MLW tapings. Much of his family was in attendance at the show. - MLW has brought on Sean Grabin for some of their PR work. He's received praise in the past with his work at AXS, helping with a variety of promotions.
Becky Lynch And Undertaker Bundles Available For Rainbow Six Siege
WWE superstars have entered Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Siege and WWE revealed that Becky Lynch and Undertaker bundles are now available in the game. The Deadman Bundle will include the Undertaker uniform, headgear, operator portrait, WWE championship charm, The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB, and a Moonlight Brawl background. The Becky Lynch Bundle will include a Becky Lynch outfit designed after her 2018-2020 ‘The Man’ phase, a WWE championship charm, a Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI, and an ‘I Am The Man’ background.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0