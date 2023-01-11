Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Jackson County School Board votes to not renew superintendent’s contract
Yesterday, the Jackson County School Board announced the decision to not renew the contract of Superintendent John Strycker following his current term. After serving as Jackson County superintendent for three years, John Strycker will not return to the position following the end of his current term. This decision came during...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula Gautier School District approves flex schedule for 2023-24 school year
Tuesday, Pascagoula Gautier School District approved the new flex calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. With this new flex calendar, students will be attending 180 days a year and teachers working 187 days a year, meeting the requirements of state statues and law, but the difference is a flex calendar allows for more frequent breaks during the school year.
wxxv25.com
Miss Teen Harrison County prepping for Miss Mississippi Teen USA
Iris Katie Ann Jamison will be representing Harrison County in the Miss Mississippi Teen USA Pageant this March in Philadelphia. Iris is in studio with more.
wxxv25.com
Government Street in Ocean Springs closing between Magnolia Ave and MLK Jr Ave
Government Street in Ocean Springs will be closed between Magnolia Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue starting Wednesday, January 18th at 8 a.m. The section of road will be closed until Sunday, January 22nd at 5 p.m. The closure is due to a sewer repair.
wxxv25.com
Charged for embezzlement in Pass Christian
One man in Pass Christian was arrested today on one count of embezzlement. Everett Cuevas III was arrested after Harrison County sheriff’s deputies stopped a car for traffic violations. Investigators learned the real owner of the car took it to Cuevas’ Paint and Body Shop for work, Cuevas allegedly...
wxxv25.com
Retired Jackson County deputy dies from ALS
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to a former deputy today. Retired Deputy John Burkes died this morning after a battle with ALS. Burkes worked for the Gautier Police Department before joining the sheriff’s department in 2019. He retired from the criminal investigations division last summer.
wxxv25.com
Senior Village kick off day at Diamondhead City Hall
King cake, pizza, and faces full of glitter helped kick off sign-up day for the Diamondhead Senior Village to Village Program. The Village, a community gathering, will have different activities for seniors at city hall on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. There are more than 500 such...
wxxv25.com
Cold weather shelters opening around the Coast
To accommodate for the lower overnight temperatures, there are several cold weather shelters opening for those in need. In Harrison County, the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Automall Parkway in D’Iberville will be open today and tomorrow at 5 p.m. each night. CTA will provide transportation to that location.
wxxv25.com
Taste of Hancock County coming up January 18th
The Hancock Tourism Bureau will highlight the best in culinary cuisine the county has to offer with its inaugural Taste of Hancock County coming up this month. Joining us today is Rachel Knight to tell us more about the event.
wxxv25.com
Brittney Reese and Prince Jones speak at Lyman Senior Center
With Martin Luther King Day approaching, the Lyman Senior Center in Gulfport had some guests drop by to talk about the impact Martin Luther King Jr. had on them. Gulfport Track and Field Coach Brittney Reese and former Athletic Director William Prince Jones spoke at the Lyman Senior Center about Martin Luther King Jr. and the impact he had made not only in the world, but for them personally.
wxxv25.com
High School Boys Basketball: Gulfport vs. Biloxi
Over the next two weeks, Gulfport and Biloxi will square off twice on the hardwood and even though Harrison Central and Hancock will have something to say about it, there’s always a good chance that those two games decide the top seed for the Region 8 Class 6A district tournament.
wxxv25.com
St. Stanislaus defensive lineman Jacob Bradford offered by Colorado
Over at St. Stanislaus, junior Defensive lineman Jacob Bradford received his first Division I offer this week from Coach Prime and the University of Colorado. In 2022, Bradford broke the all-time SSC sacks record.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man to serve 20 years in jail assault, death of fellow inmate
A Biloxi man will serve an additional 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter. 29-year-old Christopher Bridges Gholar pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Donald Beryle Ratcliff. Gholar admitted to assaulting Ratcliff, 47, while both were in the Jackson County jail on April 26, 2021. Ratcliff,...
wxxv25.com
Ribbon cutting held for Cardiovascular Center of Excellence in Gautier
Today the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Cardiovascular Center of Excellence in Gautier. The center, located at 2012 Highway 90, provides patient-centered cardiovascular care in a state-of-the-art environment. A team of independent physicians partnered with Arise Vascular to help open up the...
wxxv25.com
MLK Coastwide Celebration underway in South Mississippi
Here in South Mississippi, the MLK Coastwide Celebration is already underway as we continue to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events started Wednesday with a ‘Financing the Dream’ seminar to help map out your dreams of becoming a homebuyer or entrepreneur. The...
wxxv25.com
Carnival Association of Long Beach hosting Jeep-A-Gras
The Carnival Association of Long Beach is gearing up for another fun year of combining a love of jeeps with a love of Mardi Gras. Jason Green is in studio with more. Registration for Jeep-A-Gras is Friday, January 20th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Coastal Daiquiri Bar and Grill.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating stabbing, homicide
Gulfport Police are investigating a stabbing on Wednesday night that left one man dead and another injured. Police were called to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport about 8 p.m. about someone being cut. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. One victim, who had tried to...
wxxv25.com
MACCC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi Gulf Coast vs. Mississippi Delta
Last season, Simaru Field was always good for instant offense and jaw-dropping highlights as a senior basketball star at Gulfport High School. This season, she’s still taking over as a freshman at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Lady Bulldogs still breaking in their new digs at Dantzler Arena, playing...
wxxv25.com
WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Ocean Springs golfer Avery Weed
Avery Weed is a senior golfer for the Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds and she is this week’s WXXV Student Athlete of the Week. “My grandfather played collegiate golf, so he kind of got me started when I was like eight. I had played a bunch of sports prior, so it was just kind of another sport for me to try, and I really just fell in love with it.”
wxxv25.com
Warrants issued for suspects in fatal shooting at Scarlet Pearl
Today, January 12, 2023, Chief Shannon Nobles announces the issuance of warrants for 19-year-old Darrius Dewayne Rowser Jr from Mobile, AL, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks from Pritchard, AL, on the charge of First-Degree Murder. Chief Shannon Nobles states that on September 21, 2022, at approximately 01:15 am, officers...
Comments / 0