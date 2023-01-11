With Martin Luther King Day approaching, the Lyman Senior Center in Gulfport had some guests drop by to talk about the impact Martin Luther King Jr. had on them. Gulfport Track and Field Coach Brittney Reese and former Athletic Director William Prince Jones spoke at the Lyman Senior Center about Martin Luther King Jr. and the impact he had made not only in the world, but for them personally.

