MMA Fighting

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking

If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
calfkicker.com

Sean Strickland recounts how he became a white supremacist in prison

Sean Strickland is renowned for his outlandish views and his willingness to express them. The UFC middleweight told a story about going to prison as a youngster on the media day for UFC Vegas 67. Strickland began by stating:. “I was arrested, bulls**t charges, but it was two felonies, and...
stillrealtous.com

Former Champions Reportedly Done As A Tag Team

2022 was a good year for tag team wrestling and there’s no denying that RK-Bro was one of the most talked about tag teams in the business. Back in May, RK-Bro dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a title unification match on SmackDown, and that was the last time Orton and Riddle teamed together.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
MMAmania.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’

Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr: Watch Misfits Boxing 004 live stream today on DAZN

Another round of influencer boxing will unfold later today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, as KSI steps back inside of the ring to meet fellow social media star FaZe Temperrr. This weekend was...
MMAmania.com

Fighter tossed from UFC Vegas 67, bout canceled following ‘weight management issues’

“SarJ” is not in charge when it comes to her weight management. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to cancel the flyweight matchup between Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks as a result of “weight management issues.” Cachoeira tipped the scale at 126 pounds but Eubanks never made it to the stage and did not weigh in. That means the UFC Vegas 67 “Prelims,” scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be down by one fight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 67’s Sean Strickland

Short-notice replacement, Sean Strickland, will square off opposite rising contender, Nassourdine Imavov, this Saturday (Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the immortal words of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ CJ, “Ah s—t, here we go again.”. I don’t...
LAS VEGAS, NV

