Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor releases footage of himself sparring in boxing after Youtuber KSI calls him out
KSI is set to face FaZe Temperrr today at the Wembley Arena in London because of Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis’ last-minute withdrawal. Prior to the fight, the English YouTuber spoke with talkSPORT about his desire to take down the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. “In this...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
calfkicker.com
Sean Strickland recounts how he became a white supremacist in prison
Sean Strickland is renowned for his outlandish views and his willingness to express them. The UFC middleweight told a story about going to prison as a youngster on the media day for UFC Vegas 67. Strickland began by stating:. “I was arrested, bulls**t charges, but it was two felonies, and...
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals Heavyweight Jon Jones has signed new eight-fight contract
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, is finally headed back to the Octagon after a frustrating three-year layoff. And — perhaps making up for that swath of inactivity — has been inked to a long-term deal that will keep him a UFC fighter for the foreseeable future.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champions Reportedly Done As A Tag Team
2022 was a good year for tag team wrestling and there’s no denying that RK-Bro was one of the most talked about tag teams in the business. Back in May, RK-Bro dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a title unification match on SmackDown, and that was the last time Orton and Riddle teamed together.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
MMAmania.com
Video: Jon Jones confirms UFC 285 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world witnessed a leak of all leaks Saturday afternoon when T-Mobile Arena showcased a UFC 285 fight banner featuring Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas. Speculation grew as most thought this was an ultimate photoshop troll...
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’
Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
MMAmania.com
KSI vs FaZe Temperrr: Watch Misfits Boxing 004 live stream today on DAZN
Another round of influencer boxing will unfold later today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, as KSI steps back inside of the ring to meet fellow social media star FaZe Temperrr. This weekend was...
MMAmania.com
Fighter tossed from UFC Vegas 67, bout canceled following ‘weight management issues’
“SarJ” is not in charge when it comes to her weight management. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to cancel the flyweight matchup between Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks as a result of “weight management issues.” Cachoeira tipped the scale at 126 pounds but Eubanks never made it to the stage and did not weigh in. That means the UFC Vegas 67 “Prelims,” scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be down by one fight.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Charles Johnson spoils Jimmy Flick’s return with quick TKO | UFC Vegas 67
Charles Johnson captured his second-straight Octagon win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the flyweight prospect stopped a returning Jimmy Flick with a first-round TKO (elbows and punches). Flick was coming off a two-year...
MMAmania.com
Dana White: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane official for vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285
It has taken over 1,000 days for Jon Jones to book his official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight debut, but “Bones” has officially signed on to fight Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. News broke earlier today about...
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 67’s Sean Strickland
Short-notice replacement, Sean Strickland, will square off opposite rising contender, Nassourdine Imavov, this Saturday (Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the immortal words of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ CJ, “Ah s—t, here we go again.”. I don’t...
MMAmania.com
Pics: Israel Adesanya kicks off 2023 with new face tattoos — ‘The old version of you must die’
Israel Adesanya has been a busy man when it comes to adding to his growing collection of tattoos. The former UFC middleweight champion just got three new ink jobs on his neck and face, which he shared on his Instagram. The one that’s got most people talking is the tattoo...
Comments / 0