“SarJ” is not in charge when it comes to her weight management. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to cancel the flyweight matchup between Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks as a result of “weight management issues.” Cachoeira tipped the scale at 126 pounds but Eubanks never made it to the stage and did not weigh in. That means the UFC Vegas 67 “Prelims,” scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be down by one fight.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO