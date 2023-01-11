Read full article on original website
No. 14 Jimmies Survive Late Scare From Concordia
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The No. 14 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team extended its win streak to three on Saturday afternoon at Newman Arena with a 69-64 victory over Concordia (NE). The Jimmies dominated throughout the first half, taking a 17-point lead into the break. UJ hit...
No. 14 Jimmies Pick Up Gritty Victory Over Briar Cliff
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #14 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team battled for 40 minutes on Wednesday night at home in order to get their 14th win of the season. The Jimmies topped Briar Cliff 83-77 in another tough conference game. The Chargers were hot from the...
Blue Jay Boys Wrestling Topples Dickinson in WDA Dual
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – In the first home meet of the year, the Jamestown High School boys wrestling team secured a West Region dual victory over Dickinson. The final team score was 52-19. Eric Chea opened up the meet with a win by pinfall at 152. Jamestown would get pins from Jackson Walters, Ethan Gall, and Dalton Darby to take an early commanding lead in the meet.
Jimmies Fall to No. 21 Briar Cliff in Another Close Game
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team was in another tight game on Wednesday night as the Jimmies fell 70-66 at Newman Arena to #21 Briar Cliff. Jamestown led after the opening quarter as the Jimmies shot the three well in the first...
James T. Schmeichel
James T. Schmeichel, 59, Jamestown, ND died January 6, 2023 at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. Jim was born October 30, 1963 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD the son of Milton and Mavis (Waterman) Schmeichel. He attended elementary school and Jamestown High school; following high school, he worked Bills Body Shop and Jamestown Builders. He then began working at Yankton canvas, where he continued to work until his death.
Green Bison Soy Processing Plant Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At the Winter Ag and Construction Expo at the Jamestown Civic Center, producers can get an update on the Green Bison Soy Processing Plant being built near Spiritwood. According to Mike Keller, President of Green Bison Soy Processing, the project is on track and scheduled...
Alesia Shaw
Alesia Shaw, 39, of Fort Totten, ND, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake, ND. Alesia’s Wake will be Sunday starting at 5:00PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM all at Crow Hill Rec. Center, Fort Totten, ND. Friends wishing to join the procession from New Rockford to Fort Totten may gather on the St. Jerome’s road, Fort Totten, prior to 4:15PM. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10:00AM at Crow Hill Rec. Center, Fort Totten.
Stutsman County Cattle Hauler Crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At 2 pm on Thursday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a semi near Jamestown. The State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle driven by 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber of Browerville, Minnesota was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. Swartzentruber was turning left to head east on the Interstate 94 ramp. He was traveling too fast while trying to turn, and the cattle shifted in the trailer. This caused the semi and trailer to tip on the passenger side. The semi and trailer came to rest on the eastbound ramp on its passenger side.
Winter Ag and Construction Expo – Day 2
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Winter Ag and Construction Expo wraps up Friday at the Jamestown Civic Center. The free event is open from 9 am to 4 pm with a wide variety of vendors, equipment, and seminars. On Friday, Randy Martinson of Martinson Ag Risk Management gave a...
