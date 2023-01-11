ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Federal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) on Thursday reported net income of $79.5 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Article continues below this ad. The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $247.4 million in...
