Blue Jay Boys Wrestling Topples Dickinson in WDA Dual
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – In the first home meet of the year, the Jamestown High School boys wrestling team secured a West Region dual victory over Dickinson. The final team score was 52-19. Eric Chea opened up the meet with a win by pinfall at 152. Jamestown would get pins from Jackson Walters, Ethan Gall, and Dalton Darby to take an early commanding lead in the meet.
Jimmies Snap Three-Game Losing Streak, Sweep Season Series
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time since joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team has swept its season series with Concordia (NE). Jamestown defeated the Bulldogs 79-72 at Newman Arena on Saturday afternoon. Outside shooting and dealing with the...
No. 14 Jimmies Survive Late Scare From Concordia
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The No. 14 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team extended its win streak to three on Saturday afternoon at Newman Arena with a 69-64 victory over Concordia (NE). The Jimmies dominated throughout the first half, taking a 17-point lead into the break. UJ hit...
No. 14 Jimmies Pick Up Gritty Victory Over Briar Cliff
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #14 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team battled for 40 minutes on Wednesday night at home in order to get their 14th win of the season. The Jimmies topped Briar Cliff 83-77 in another tough conference game. The Chargers were hot from the...
McQuade Distributing says Borrowed Bucks closing is a loss
And McQuade Distributing had been a major partner with the club, not just supplying the drinks, but using the bar as a host site for several big events including the kickoff to the McQuade Softball Tournament every June.
5 Of BisMan’s Smelliest Spots
We've all noticed it. There are certain areas in Bismarck-Mandan that have an unpleasant smell. For those who are not from the area, you might find this information useful. We've put together a list of the worst smelling spots in BisMan. Here are a couple areas where you should avoid any sort of "Lingering."
James T. Schmeichel
James T. Schmeichel, 59, Jamestown, ND died January 6, 2023 at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. Jim was born October 30, 1963 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD the son of Milton and Mavis (Waterman) Schmeichel. He attended elementary school and Jamestown High school; following high school, he worked Bills Body Shop and Jamestown Builders. He then began working at Yankton canvas, where he continued to work until his death.
Borrowed Bucks permanently closes Bismarck location
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Bismarck is officially closing its doors for good. According to the popular bar and nightclub, the decision has been made following an announcement that they would only be open on weekends. Bucks will be remembered for its fun nighttime atmosphere as well as its annual Bucks for […]
Construction update on Mandan’s new Dale Pahlke Arena
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader got a first look at the new Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds in Mandan. The new arena will feature several improvements including updated LED lighting, an area for a food truck court complete with electricity and water, a video board, covered grandstands, and better drainage for the arena.
Green Bison Soy Processing Plant Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At the Winter Ag and Construction Expo at the Jamestown Civic Center, producers can get an update on the Green Bison Soy Processing Plant being built near Spiritwood. According to Mike Keller, President of Green Bison Soy Processing, the project is on track and scheduled...
Crossroads Bar & Grill in Center to close
From January 15 to February 1, the bar will be temporarily closed. On February 4, they will be open for the Dart Shootout by Dakota Music, with a limited menu.
Bismarck woman killed in crash Thursday night south of Mandan
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old Bismarck female was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash roughly 20 miles south of Mandan. The woman was traveling north on Highway 1806 when her car crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by a 69-year-old Bismarck man with a 49-year-old female passenger from New Town.
Winter Ag and Construction Expo – Day 2
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Winter Ag and Construction Expo wraps up Friday at the Jamestown Civic Center. The free event is open from 9 am to 4 pm with a wide variety of vendors, equipment, and seminars. On Friday, Randy Martinson of Martinson Ag Risk Management gave a...
Deadly head-on crash south of Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died after a head-on crash on Highway 1806 in North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:25 p.m. on January 12, approximately 20 miles south of Mandan. The crash report says a 24-year-old woman from Bismarck was...
Fourteen cattle dead in semi rollover near Jamestown; Driver citied
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A semi crash in Jamestown resulted in the death of 14 head of cattle. It happened around 2 p.m.Thursday afternoon on the Highway 52 overpass of I-94. The Highway Patrol says the semi and trailer hauling 127 cattle was traveling south on the overpass, turning...
Stutsman County Cattle Hauler Crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At 2 pm on Thursday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a semi near Jamestown. The State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle driven by 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber of Browerville, Minnesota was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. Swartzentruber was turning left to head east on the Interstate 94 ramp. He was traveling too fast while trying to turn, and the cattle shifted in the trailer. This caused the semi and trailer to tip on the passenger side. The semi and trailer came to rest on the eastbound ramp on its passenger side.
14 cattle die after semi tips in Stutsman County
14 head of cattle killed in truck rollover at Jamestown
These are the highest-paying management jobs in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (STACKER) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace — and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other […]
