Read full article on original website
Related
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 4-8)
Meet 20 freshman high school girls basketball stars excelling on the court in 2022-23 SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) The following athletes will be nominated for this week's SBLive Minnesota ...
KEYC
LCWM downs No. 5 Maple River
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights boys basketball team defeated Maple River at home Thursday night 42-38. The Knights are back in action Saturday at St. Clair. Maple Rivers hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at home tomorrow starting at 7:45 p.m.
Cougar girls hang on for victory on Basketball Night in Lakeville
10-2 start is the best in program history If Lakeville South’s players didn’t know what it might be like at a section playoff game, they do now. The Cougars held up down the stretch against a determined opponent and in front of a boisterous crowd, defeating Lakeville North 51-49 on Jan. 6 in the opening game of a girls-boys varsity basketball doubleheader at Lakeville North High School. ...
Twins caravan will stop in these 10 cities in late January
The Twins annual caravan will be held before and after TwinsFest.
Waseca's Kloe Wadd voted Minnesota girls basketball's top post for 2022-23
FULL RESULTS Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best posts With 27,110 votes, Kloe Wadd from Waseca is voted as the top post player for Minnesota girls high school basketball. The senior is producing big numbers so far this season for the Bluejays. She’s ...
SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 10)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) Mahtomedi boys hockey stands tall, defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) 1. Chanhassen (12-1) Last week: 1 Defending their ranking from last week, the Lightning continued their ...
FOX 21 Online
Grand Rapids Girls Basketball’s Big Second Half Carries Thunderhawks to Twelfth Straight Win
DULUTH, Minn.- The Grand Rapids girls basketball team picked up their twelfth straight win, Thursday night 72-57 on the road against Duluth Marshall. The Hilltoppers put up a tough fight in the first half, but the Thunderhawks stormed back in the second half to earn the victory. Grand Rapids will...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Improve to 10-0-1, Marshall Girls Outlast Moose Lake in OT
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team would keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday, defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1. Hermantown would outshoot Cathedral 49 to 12 in the contest. The Hawks (10-0-1) will next play at Warroad on Saturday. In girls action, Duluth Marshall would take down Moose Lake...
KEYC
Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
Thursday Scoreboard – January 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHL Wild 3, Islanders 1 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34 Beresford 49, Tri-Valley 43 Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64 DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23 Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42 […]
Comments / 0