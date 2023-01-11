ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

LCWM downs No. 5 Maple River

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights boys basketball team defeated Maple River at home Thursday night 42-38. The Knights are back in action Saturday at St. Clair. Maple Rivers hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at home tomorrow starting at 7:45 p.m.
MAPLETON, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Cougar girls hang on for victory on Basketball Night in Lakeville

10-2 start is the best in program history If Lakeville South’s players didn’t know what it might be like at a section playoff game, they do now. The Cougars held up down the stretch against a determined opponent and in front of a boisterous crowd, defeating Lakeville North 51-49 on Jan. 6 in the opening game of a girls-boys varsity basketball doubleheader at Lakeville North High School. ...
LAKEVILLE, MN
KEYC

Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – January 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHL Wild 3, Islanders 1 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34 Beresford 49, Tri-Valley 43 Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64 DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23 Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42 […]
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy