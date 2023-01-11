Read full article on original website
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
Prince Harry wants royals to apologize to Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry wants members of the royal family to apologize to the Duchess of Sussex. The 38-year-old prince made a conscious decision to exclude certain things about Prince William and King Charles, their father, from his recently released memoir, but Harry also wants them to take "some accountability" for their strained relationship.
Prince Harry 'wants to save the royal family from themselves'
Prince Harry wants to "save" the royal family "from themselves". The 38-year-old prince has been accused of trying to destroy the royal family with his controversial memoir, 'Spare' - but Harry insists that isn't his intention at all. He explained: "This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this...
Prince Harry went bargain hunting in TK Maxx
Prince Harry used to buy "slightly damaged" clothes in discount store sales. The Duke of Sussex - who married Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in May 2018 - has told how he used to love going hunting for bargains at discount retailer TK Maxx when he was single because the clothing allowance he received from his father King Charles only covered formalwear and he had to pay for his everyday outfits himself.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter hits back at criticisms the royal’s memoir is full of inaccuracies
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter has hit back at criticisms the royal’s memoir ‘Spare’ is full of inaccuracies. Pulitzer-winning JR Moehringer, 58, who also wrote Andre Agassi’s autobiography, shared comments online that “inadvertent” errors are common in such books as “the line between memory and fact is blurry”.
Katherine Heigl told her husband she wanted marriage and kids after a few months
Katherine Heigl told her partner she wanted to get married and have kids just months into their relationship. The former 'Grey's Anatomy' actress, who went onto marry Josh Kelley in 2007 and has adopted two daughters with him, decided to be up front about her goals in life. Speaking to...
'It made me want to REMARRY my EX-HUSBAND!' These are the stars who have turned to hypnotherapy...
Hollywood is full of weird and whacky health crazes but have you ever thought about turning to hypnotherapy?. Some of the planet's biggest stars have turned to the relaxation therapy to achieve their goals. Could you do the same?. Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Austin Butler nearly gave up acting after mom's death
Austin Butler questioned whether being an actor was "noble" after his mom died. The 'Elvis' star's beloved mother Lori died in 2014 of cancer at the age of 50, and the 31-year-old actor recalled how he contemplated giving up his passion to help those suffering from the deadly disease. Austin...
Tori Spelling reveals her daughter is in hospital just weeks after her own hospitalisation
Tori Spelling's daughter is in hospital just weeks after the star was hospitalised with breathing difficulties. The 49-year-old actress was rushed in herself just before Christmas, and now she has shared a picture of her 14-year-old daughter Stella - whom she has with Dean McDermott - Stella in a hospital bed.
Jenna Johnson gives birth
Jenna Johnson has given birth. The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer and her co-star and husband, fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, have welcomed their first child together into the world. Jenna wrote on Instagram: "Our world is forever changed 1.10.2023" She also shared a black and white picture of...
Katy Perry vows to become 'grandma pop star'
Katy Perry will be a "grandma pop star". The 38-year-old singer has vowed to still be a pop star when she's grey and old. She told Gwyneth Paltrow on her 'goop' podcast: "I wanna be a grandma pop star. You don't see a lot of grandmas or grandpas in my field, but I'm going to be one of them.
From teenage boxer to worldwide pop star! Happy 30th birthday, ZAYN!
Zayn Malik became one of the luckiest teenagers on the planet when - along with four other boys - he was plucked from obscurity to join what would eventually become the world's first billion dollar boy band, One Direction!. Since quitting the group in 2015, this Yorkshire-born guy has gone...
Former 'Bachelor' star Nick Viall is engaged to Natalie Joy
Nick Viall is engaged to his girlfriend Natalie Joy. The 'Bachelor's Nation' star - who has previously dated January Jones - took to Instagram to share a shoot from his proposal to the surgical technologist. He captioned the carousel: “For the rest of my life, it’s you." The...
Bryan Cranston wants to star in a Malcolm in the Middle movie
Bryan Cranston would love to make a 'Malcolm in the Middle' movie. The 66-year-old actor previously played the part of Hal Wilkerson in the hit TV sitcom - which ran between 2000 and 2006 - and Bryan has now revealed that he would love to reprise the role one day.
Micheal Ward: Nerves added to intimate Empire of Light scenes
Micheal Ward thinks that Olivia Colman's nerves added to the raunchy scenes in 'Empire of Light'. The pair feature in Sir Sam Mendes' new movie as Stephen and Hilary, two people who fall in love while working at a cinema during the 1980s, and Micheal felt that the Oscar-winner's struggles added to the authenticity of the film's intimate sequences.
