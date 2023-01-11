Read full article on original website
Related
upr.org
Resolution proposes new Halloween celebration date
Halloween fell on a Monday last year, but you may have celebrated it the Friday or Saturday before, or perhaps just carved out the whole weekend for festivities. With school, work, and other weekday responsibilities, celebrating Halloween on the 31st can sometimes be an inconvenience. This is why Majority Assistant...
upr.org
Incarcerated youth in Utah benefit from college courses
Utah's Higher Education for Incarcerated Youth program lets young people study a wide range of subjects while in custody. It offers primarily virtual classes in collaboration with Utah Tech University, which provides the instructors for the courses. Brett Peterson, director of Utah's Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services, said...
upr.org
Utah found to be third most interested state in electric bikes
A new analysis from experts at icebike.org reveals that Utah is the third most interested state in electric bikes. This study placed Utah behind Hawaii, which was first and California, which was second in interest in electric bikes. These bike experts analyzed Google Trends data of searches for the keyword...
upr.org
Former Utah Governor calls for drivers to slow down
Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce have joined forces with the National Coalition for Open Roads (NCFOR) in an effort to encourage safer winter driving and a commitment towards road maintenance. The state of Utah ranks 22nd in the national percentage of fatalities due...
upr.org
Wild About Utah: “Why, it was definitely the snow!”
Snow. Tiny specks of dust and other particles in the air that attract water vapor to become ice crystals. That is what fascinated a man named Wilson ‘Snowflake’ Bentley enough to capture thousands of one-of-a-kind snowflake photographs and what drew my friend Alf to Utah. In the winter...
upr.org
Utah Senate requests public comment on Utah Court of Appeals nominee
You can now send in your comment on the new nomination for the Utah Court of Appeals. Governor Cox has nominated Amy J. Oliver to serve as judge in the court, filling the vacancy left by the appointment of Judge Jill Pohlman to the Utah Supreme Court. If you wish...
upr.org
'Writing Themselves into History' with Kim Bancroft on Thursday's Access Utah
In the early years of California’s statehood, Emily Brist Ketchum Bancroft (1834–1869) and Matilda Coley Griffing Bancroft (1848–1910) had front-row seats to the unfolding of the Golden State’s history. The first and second wives of historian extraordinaire Hubert Howe Bancroft, these two women were deeply engaged members of society and perceptive chroniclers of their times, and they left behind extensive records of their lives and work. Kim Bancroft’s new book, Writing Themselves into History, offers a rich immersion in nineteenth-century California, detailing Emily’s and Matilda’s experiences with public life, motherhood, and business against the backdrop of San Francisco’s high society and the state’s growth amidst the tumult of the American Civil War. The book also highlights Matilda’s significant involvement in Hubert Howe’s trailblazing research on the history of the American West—including her work collecting oral histories from women members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and her evocative descriptions of travels throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
upr.org
Economic report shows uncertainty for Utah's 2023 economy
A recent economic report to the Governor presented three visible economic scenarios for 2023. The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute claimed Utah’s economy in 2022 was resilient, but riddled with warning signs. The first proposed scenario is continuing growth. The report predicts widespread stabilization with a GDP growth in...
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Hot on the trail of reindeer in Utah
I first time I came face to face with a living, breathing reindeer was a few weeks ago at the Reindeer Express hosted by Utah State University vet students. Two vets from the Mt. West Animal Hospital near Provo had brought two of their reindeer with them to Cache Valley and were standing by to answer our questions.
Comments / 0