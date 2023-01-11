Read full article on original website
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Snuck into the 2023 Golden Globes Ceremony
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled a power move at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The couple quietly skipped the red carpet, instead heading straight into The Beverly Hilton for the start of the ceremony. Eagle-eyed fans shared footage on social media of the two making their grand arrival while The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was in the midst of presenting an award.
Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
Golden Globes Winners List 2023: Live Updates Of 80th Golden Globes Awards Winners
The Golden Globes have long been known as Hollywood’s favorite party, but the wind has gone out of this particular party’s sails over the last few years — first due to COVID-19 (not their fault) and then charges of racism, sexual misconduct, and general corruption (very much their fault). After taking last year off, the party is BACK ON now that it’s 2023 … but is anyone — stars OR viewers — going to show up to said party? Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are two big stars that are very publicly boycotting the 2023 Golden Globes, but the rest of the...
Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut
Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
Golden Globes 2023 Winners: Who Won and Who Should Have?
The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to announce the winners on Twitter.Any awards gala is frothy fun, and it’s always lovely...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?
Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
msn.com
The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time
Slide 1 of 25: For the Oscars every year, actors and actresses travel to Hollywood from all around the world for a little recognition from The Academy. In recent years, we have gotten a steamy performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, an insane amount of sexy dresses, and, of course, the drama that led to the awards having no host for the first time since 1989. There was plenty to love, but there were also a few unforgettable looks on the red carpet, and I don't mean that in a good way. I get it, picking a gown for Hollywood's biggest night can be hit or miss, but these gowns from past years' Oscars were definite misses. (They also made me really love my three-year-old-sweatpants I watched the Oscars in.) By Marina Liao, Krystyna Chávez.
You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look
Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
In Style
Lily James Stunned on the 2023 Golden Globes Carpet in a Voluminous Red Cut-Out Gown
Lily James may have single-handedly fueled the ‘90s beauty resurgence with her turn as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy last year, but she just arrived at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards looking like a modern-day muse in a far cry from one of her character’s signature fitted looks.
SheKnows
14 Beyond Cute Photos of Kids on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
If you’re a fan of watching the Golden Globes, you know what to expect from them: all your favorite celebs, Hollywood glamour, and a night of interrupted yet heartwarming acceptance speeches. Every once in a while though, the red carpet gets new additions: kids!. From child stars like the...
Golden Globes: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Caps Big Night With Best Picture Win After Leading in Nominations
The Banshees of Inisherin nabbed the prize for best motion picture, musical or comedy, at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I can’t believe it,” director Martin McDonagh said from the podium. “It was an honor to be nominated against so many brilliant films this year, so many new friends.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion DetailsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top Prizes'The White Lotus' Wins Golden Globe for Best Limited Series: "It's Very Gratifying to Have This Moment" Producer Graham Norton added from the stage, “We had a very happy time making...
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Their Burning Love on Display After His Golden Globes Win
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of the late Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis. Wearing a sleeveless black gown, Gerber, 21, and Butler, 31, were photographed hugging and sharing a passionate kiss at the bash, which they left together later in the night.
