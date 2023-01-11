Video: Donovan Mitchell Gets Standing Ovation In Return To Utah

Donovan Mitchell was the recipient of a rousing standing ovation when he returned to Utah with his new team.

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell might not have done enough to be remembered as a Utah Jazz legend, but the fans are surely treating him like that. Mitchell spent 5 years with the Jazz and worked tirelessly to qualify for the playoffs every season, even though the team never progressed to the NBA Finals.

After 5 years, the Jazz decided to send Mitchell away via trade , even though the player never publicly agitated for a move. His return to Utah had many people wondering about the reception he would receive, but fans in Salt Lake City showered Mitchell with cheers as his name was called out, honoring him for his services to the franchise.

Mitchell averaged 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in his 5 years with the Jazz, putting on a show every time he was on the court. The Jazz had some great regular season stands with Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but the partnership wore out over the especially brutal last 3 seasons together.

Looking Back At The Utah Jazz Summer Rebuild

The Utah Jazz went from playoff mainstays with Mitchell and Gobert to turning their 2 All-Stars into 9 players and 10 first-round picks , an incredible haul to set the franchise up for the future.

2 of the most notable players they received have been Lauri Markkanen, who's looking like an All-Star, and rookie Walker Kessler.

The Jazz started out the season strong but have plummeted down the order in recent weeks after a series of losses in games that come down to the wire. Mitchell is thriving with the Cavs while Gobert seems to still be finding the right fit with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They dropped 2 stars and set themselves up for the next 6 to 7 years with assets to construct another contending roster.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.