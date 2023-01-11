ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerrod Carmichael Reveals How Much He Was Paid to Host the Globes in Candid Opening Speech

By Karelle Mckay
Jerrod Carmichael has taken center stage to host the 2023 Golden Globes tonight and as it turns out, he was paid a pretty hefty penny to be a part of one of the biggest nights in entertainment.

The actor and comedian started his opening monologue by formally introducing himself to everyone in the audience. And he did not shy away from the public controversy surrounding the awards in years past and the HFPA. “I’m your host Jerrod Carmichael, and I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black,” he said.

The Saturday Night Live alum told the story about the moment he was asked to host the 80th Golden Globes and admitted he didn’t know whether or not he should host the awards show.

So, what did he do? Carmichael called a friend of his and she proceeded to ask him how much he would be getting paid for the gig. He went on to say that he was offered a whopping $500,000—yes, you read that right—to host the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIVq5_0kAPZJR600

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

But, the amount of money offered wasn’t the only reason why he decided to take the job. “I’m here, truly, because I look out into this room and I see a lot of talented people that I admire, people I would like to be like,” he said. “This is an evening where we get to celebrate and I think this industry deserves evenings like these.”

Jerrod, you certainly made an everlasting impression with that spot-on opening monologue.

Laverne Cox Is Moved to Tears by Sheryl Lee Ralph During Live Golden Globes Interview

