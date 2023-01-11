Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now
Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; employees didn’t wash hand properly; hand sink needed towels; employee didn’t observe proper cooking time for fried chicken; fried chicken, chicken supreme and steak filets were not held hot enough; sliced lettuce, cut tomatoes and pimento cheese were not held cold enough; and time wasn’t marked for blanched or cooked fries.
lakenormanpublications.com
Brewery pouring new life into popular shopping center
HUNTERSVILLE – A former first responder has parlayed his grace under pressure skills into a new small-business venture in a long-vacant Huntersville space. Neoteric Brewing Company opened in late November in space now unrecognizable as a former sushi restaurant on Oakhill Park Lane, next to Killington’s in the Rosedale Shopping Center. The spot had been empty for years following multiple attempts to establish successful restaurants in the eastern corner of the popular shopping destination.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89 Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
Huntersville leads Opendoor ranking of hottest Charlotte-area ZIP codes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Many of the ZIP codes deemed by Opendoor as the hottest in Charlotte’s housing market share a common thread. They offer a small-town feel while still being accessible to center city within a relatively short commute, says Chelsea Goyer, Opendoor’s national head of brokerage.
The rapper Future, Tony Award-winning play, MLK Day celebrations in Charlotte this weekend
Bethany Lane of QC Metro joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s “Weekend in Entertainment.” On tap for this weekend: Rap superstar Future is performing at the Spectrum Center on Friday night as part of his ‘One Big Party’ tour, following his 2022 album “I Never Liked You.”
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Shortage of nurses putting strain on Charlotte’s largest health-care systems
CHARLOTTE — As the Great Resignation roiled workplaces throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond, nurses have led the way. It’s estimated that one in five health-care workers has quit their job since 2020. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are more nursing jobs available than any other profession in the U.S.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
WBTV
CMS parent of nonverbal student concerned after contract continues with transportation vendor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concerns from parents continue over a company the district uses to transport special needs students. Our investigation began after parents from Highland Renaissance Academy called WBTV with concerns after their kids were three hours late getting home last week. A spokesperson for the district told WBTV...
cn2.com
SC Longest Running MLK Parade is set for this Weekend in York
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Western Chapter of the York County NAACP is holding it’s 42nd annual MLK Parade in down town York. When it first began they only had a couple entries and now their parade has grown with over 90 groups that participate. During...
WCNC
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places for Breakfast in Charlotte North Carolina You Must Try
If you’re looking for the most delicious, exquisite, decadent and tasty breakfast food in Charlotte North Carolina, you can stop looking for you are in the right place!. From delightful French bistros to our favourite diners, and everything in between, we have got you covered. Whether you’re looking for...
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
What you need to know about Mecklenburg County's enhanced recycling program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's full-service recycling centers are now accepting a much longer list of materials that can be safely recycled. The county's enhanced recycling program includes items such as hard and soft back books, textiles such as clothing and shoes, shredded paper and white rigid foam. For...
WBTV
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dad says his daughter’s heart of gold is, literally, saving someone else’s life. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car. The 30-year-old died a day later, and now, her organs are being donated...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
Comments / 0