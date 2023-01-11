ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now

Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; employees didn’t wash hand properly; hand sink needed towels; employee didn’t observe proper cooking time for fried chicken; fried chicken, chicken supreme and steak filets were not held hot enough; sliced lettuce, cut tomatoes and pimento cheese were not held cold enough; and time wasn’t marked for blanched or cooked fries.
UNION COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Brewery pouring new life into popular shopping center

HUNTERSVILLE – A former first responder has parlayed his grace under pressure skills into a new small-business venture in a long-vacant Huntersville space. Neoteric Brewing Company opened in late November in space now unrecognizable as a former sushi restaurant on Oakhill Park Lane, next to Killington’s in the Rosedale Shopping Center. The spot had been empty for years following multiple attempts to establish successful restaurants in the eastern corner of the popular shopping destination.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89 Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
CHARLOTTE, NC
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places for Breakfast in Charlotte North Carolina You Must Try

If you’re looking for the most delicious, exquisite, decadent and tasty breakfast food in Charlotte North Carolina, you can stop looking for you are in the right place!. From delightful French bistros to our favourite diners, and everything in between, we have got you covered. Whether you’re looking for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases

A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy