Watch: Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death. Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed. The singer, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, will be buried at Graceland, the King of Rock and Roll's former home in Memphis, Tennessee, a rep for her daughter, Riley Keough confirmed to E! News. Lisa Marie—who was the sole owner of Graceland at the time of her death per Entertainment Tonight—will be buried alongside her father and her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO