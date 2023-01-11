Read full article on original website
How Lisa Marie Presley Supported Austin Butler at the Golden Globes 2 Days Before Death
Just days before Lisa Marie Presley died of possible cardiac arrest, she and mom Priscilla Presley stepped out together in support of Austin Butler. While attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Lisa Marie—who was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla—sang Austin's praises for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
La Toya Jackson Recalls Lisa Marie Presley's Love for Ex Michael Jackson in Tribute
La Toya Jackson is looking back at her brother Michael Jackson's relationship with Lisa Marie Presley. One day after Lisa Marie's death, the "Heart Don't Lie" singer paid tribute and reflected on the bond shared between Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter and Michael, who were married in the '90s. "We...
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
See Miss Universe 2022 Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos
From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire. It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe 2022, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.
Elvis' Ex Linda Thompson Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Lisa Marie
Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend is expressing her heartbreak following his daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death. Following the singer's death on Jan. 12 at age 54 from a possible heart attack, Linda...
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles. For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered...
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Dad Elvis and Son Benjamin
Watch: Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death. Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed. The singer, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, will be buried at Graceland, the King of Rock and Roll's former home in Memphis, Tennessee, a rep for her daughter, Riley Keough confirmed to E! News. Lisa Marie—who was the sole owner of Graceland at the time of her death per Entertainment Tonight—will be buried alongside her father and her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.
Elvis Star Tom Hanks “Heartbroken” Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis star Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley's legacy. After the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, the Elvis actor, on behalf of himself and his wife Rita Wilson, shared a few words paying tribute.
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Elvis' Ex Linda Thompson Says Her Heart Is "Too Heavy for Words" After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend is expressing her heartbreak following his daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death. Following the singer's death on Jan. 12 at age 54 from a possible heart attack, Linda Thompson, who dated the King of Rock and Roll in the ‘70s, shared an emotional post on social media.
