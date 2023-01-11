Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
"Heartbroken" Nicolas Cage Believes Ex Lisa Marie Presley Has Been Reunited With Son Benjamin After Death
Watch: Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death. Nicolas Cage is paying tribute to his late ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley. One day after the 54-year-old singer passed away in Los Angeles after possible cardiac arrest, the Leaving Las Vegas actor, who was married to Lisa for four months in 2002, spoke out about the "devastating news."
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
See Miss Universe 2022 Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos
From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire. It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe 2022, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Why Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are Sparking Romance Rumors
Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023. All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College...
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles. For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered...
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Machine Gun Kelly Reflects on Engagement to Megan Fox One Year After Proposal
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. One year after getting engaged, these twin flames' love continues to burn bright. Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of his proposal to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, giving fans another close-up of her emerald and diamond rings and writing, "One year ago under a banyan tree."
Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.
Selena Gomez Officially Returns to Instagram
Watch: Selena Gomez Talks Music, Movies & More: Career Timeline. Everything is indeed what it seems: Selena Gomez is making a return to Instagram. The Only Murders in the Building actress shared she's back on the social media platform, accompanying the Jan. 10 post with a couple mirror selfies of herself.
The Bear's Second Helping Is Where the Show "Properly Begins," Says Showrunner
Watch: The Bear Stars - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. It turns out, season one was just an amuse-bouche. Critics and patrons alike ate up The Bear when it premiered back in June, but it sounds like the upcoming second season will be even more delicious. Fresh off Jeremy...
