Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony

Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
"Heartbroken" Nicolas Cage Believes Ex Lisa Marie Presley Has Been Reunited With Son Benjamin After Death

Watch: Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death. Nicolas Cage is paying tribute to his late ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley. One day after the 54-year-old singer passed away in Los Angeles after possible cardiac arrest, the Leaving Las Vegas actor, who was married to Lisa for four months in 2002, spoke out about the "devastating news."
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report

Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors

Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele

Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH

Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon

Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster

Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.
Selena Gomez Officially Returns to Instagram

Watch: Selena Gomez Talks Music, Movies & More: Career Timeline. Everything is indeed what it seems: Selena Gomez is making a return to Instagram. The Only Murders in the Building actress shared she's back on the social media platform, accompanying the Jan. 10 post with a couple mirror selfies of herself.
