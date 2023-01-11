Read full article on original website
Bill Nye Says Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Story Wasn't About Him
Golden Globes 2023: Candid Moments Coolidge then told a story of how she once sat next to Nighy—a Golden Globes nominee for his performance in the movie Living—at a dinner party and kept...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
How Lisa Marie Presley Supported Austin Butler at the Golden Globes 2 Days Before Death
Just days before Lisa Marie Presley died of possible cardiac arrest, she and mom Priscilla Presley stepped out together in support of Austin Butler. While attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Lisa Marie—who was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla—sang Austin's praises for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
See Miss Universe 2022 Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos
From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire. It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe 2022, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.
Why Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are Sparking Romance Rumors
Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023. All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College...
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles. For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered...
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Machine Gun Kelly Reflects on Engagement to Megan Fox One Year After Proposal
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. One year after getting engaged, these twin flames' love continues to burn bright. Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of his proposal to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, giving fans another close-up of her emerald and diamond rings and writing, "One year ago under a banyan tree."
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
And Just Like That: Your First Look at Carrie & Aidan's Reunion
Pour a couple cosmos, because we have a reason to celebrate. On Jan. 13, HBO Max officially confirmed that John Corbett will reprise his role of Aidan Shaw on season two of And Just Like That.......
We've Got the Update on Ryan Murphy's American Sports Story
At this rate, it's unclear when Ryan Murphy finds time to sleep. The mega-producer—who was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10—is on the cusp of beginning...
Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Promises Even More Secrets
Allow yourself to go back. Despite surviving the infamous 1996 plane crash that killed many of their friends and teammates, the women of Yellowjackets still haven't been able to let go of their...
