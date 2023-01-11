ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report

Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors

Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele

Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH

Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon

Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
